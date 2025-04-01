The Philippines hailed Routes Asia 2025 Destination of the Year

The Philippines has been hailed Destination of the Year at the Routes Asia 2025 Awards recently held in Perth, Australia.

The Destination of the Year Award was personally received by DOT assistant secretary Judilyn Quiachon, director Warner Andrada, and Philippine tourism attaché for Australia and New Zealand Purificacion Suanding-Molintas.

Tourism secretary Christina Frasco said: “These awards are a testament to the strength of our partnerships with different stakeholders in the aviation and travel industry, our unwavering focus on connectivity, and our collective vision of positioning the Philippines as a premier global destination.”

The country’s recognition as Destination of the Year Winner underscores its Department of Tourism (DOT)’s strong leadership in expanding the Philippines’ air connectivity through strategic marketing, robust industry collaboration, and sustainable tourism initiatives.

The Routes Asia Awards celebrate excellence in air service development and marketing across the Asia-Pacific region.

Recognized as the most valuable awards in the route development community, these awards highlight collaboration between airlines, airports, and tourism authorities.

A campaign that keeps on winning

Launched in 2023, the Department’s flagship campaign Love the Philippines fuelled traveller demand by highlighting the country’s diverse biodiversity, rich cultural heritage, and emerging destinations.

These efforts are in keeping with the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) 2023–2028, which outlines enhanced connectivity as a strategic objective to improve access and inclusivity in Philippine tourism.

As of 28th February, 46 new domestic and 47 international routes are in operation, improving access to destinations such as Siargao, Batanes, Panglao, and Coron, among others.