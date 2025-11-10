 The Ploenchit Fair 2025 celebrates 170 years of friendship between Thailand and the UK

The Ploenchit Fair 2025 celebrates 170 years of friendship between Thailand and the UK

This year’s event marks 170 years of friendship and trade between Thailand and the United Kingdom

Events
Thailand

The Ploenchit Fair 2025  is taking place on 22nd  November at Bangkok Patana School, uniting the Thai and international communities for a day of fun, food, friendship, and fundraising.

This year’s event also marks 170 years of friendship and trade between Thailand and the United Kingdom, a milestone that celebrates a shared legacy of kindness, partnership, and giving back.

In remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother of Thailand, the Fair will open with a moment of silence and invites all attendees to dress in muted or neutral tones as a sign of respect.

A commitment to help

Organised by the British Community in Thailand Foundation for the Needy (BCTFN), the Fair has raised millions for Thai charities since 1957,  improving lives through education, healthcare, clean water, and livelihood projects.

Over the past couple of years alone, the Fair has helped support over 3,000 people in various ways.

BCTFN president Derek Stamp said of the upcoming event: “The Ploenchit Fair embodies the spirit of partnership that has defined Thai–British relations for 170 years. It’s proof that when communities come together, they can create lasting positive change that reaches far beyond the Fair itself.”

This year, guests can enjoy live entertainment, children’s rides and games, delicious food from around the world, and the legendary Grand Raffle where amazing prizes will be up for grabs, including airline tickets, five-star hotel stays, and more.

