The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua appoints Rebecca Pang as Director of Marketing  

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is proud to announce the promotion of Rebecca Pang to Director of Marketing. With two decades of experience in tourism marketing, public relations, and luxury hospitality, Pang brings a bold vision to one of Hawai‘i’s most iconic destinations.

“Rebecca’s creativity, strategic insight, and strong connection to the Hawaiian Islands have elevated our resort in powerful ways,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Her work has helped us share our story with authenticity, purpose and impact.”

Since joining the resort in 2021, Pang has led transformative initiatives that have significantly enhanced global visibility and guest engagement. Her leadership has driven measurable growth across traditional, digital, and social platforms, spotlighting the resort’s award-winning accommodations, culinary excellence, rejuvenating spa experiences, and immersive cultural programming.

Pang has played a pivotal role in shaping the resort’s renovation narrative and enhancing legacy events such as the Kapalua Wine & Food Festival and Celebration of the Arts. She also spearheaded the creation of new signature experiences—including the Kapalua Concert Series, Kapalua Wine & Chef Series, and Chef’s Table—further solidifying the resort’s reputation as a leader in experiential luxury. In 2025, Pang successfully launched and promoted a robust calendar featuring more than 70 weekly guest activities, significantly enriching the overall guest experience. Her leadership was instrumental in guiding the resort’s marketing and public relations efforts through the challenges of the pandemic and Maui wildfires.

Pang holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Southern California. She is a graduate of Maui County’s Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows Program, a former President of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Hawai‘i Chapter, and an active community leader with prior board service for the Surfrider Foundation and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Her career includes leadership roles at Four Seasons Resort Maui, Anthology Marketing Group, Stryker Weiner & Yokota, and her own award-winning marketing consultancy, Rebecca Pang & Co., where she represented luxury hospitality, nonprofit, and consumer brands. She is a recipient of PRSA’s Young Public Relations Professional of the Year Award, and began her career at the Los Angeles Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Los Angeles Times.