The Westin Jakarta hailed as one of Indonesian capital’s best business hotels

Considered one of the leading hotels in Indonesia, The Westin Jakarta has been hailed as one of the capital’s foremost business hotels.

The five-star hotel was recently awarded for a second consecutive year as Indonesia’s Leading Business Hotel by World Travel Awards for 2024, a distinction it won in the previous year.

Strategically located in the heart of Jakarta and nearby business districts, The Westin Jakarta features inspiring meeting and event facilities, from large ballroom banquets to small board meetings.

Located on the Ground Floor, the Java Ballroom is suitable for large-scale events up to 1,500 guests and offers direct access to the hotel’s porte cochere.

With recently refurbished carpets at the start of the year and upgraded food stations with equipped LED screens offering highly engaging branding spaces, the Java Ballroom is arguably one of the best venues to host weddings.

Contemporary urban comforts

The Westin Jakarta is also an iconic premium hotel with a sweeping, 360° city view that boasts of 255 spacious guestrooms.

Each room is equipped with signature Westin amenities, such as the world-renowned Next Generation Heavenly® Bed and the Heavenly® Bath experience for a revitalizing experience.

The Westin Jakarta embraces the six pillars of wellbeing through its programmes and offerings, designed to empower guests to enhance their wellbeing during their stay: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well.

Exceptional dining and amenities

Wayra, perched on the 67th floor, features the scenic city view with its indoor venue and outdoor rooftop terrace.

To amplify the guest experience, three unique dining venues serve a variety of culinary options alongside the brand’s nutrient-rich and delicious Eat Well menus.

Seasonal Tastes, the all-day dining restaurant, presents buffet and a la carte options featuring local and international cuisine with seven live cooking stations on the 51st floor.

Set to be a game changer for Jakarta dining scene is Henshin, perched on the top three floors of the building; the restaurant features the highest Nikkei dining venue and rooftop bar in town with a sweeping 360-degree city view.

The venue was recently recognized among Asia’s Top 80 Fine Dining establishments.

Likewise, guests can also enjoy nutritious treats and a gourmet cup of coffee on the go at the convenient Daily Treats.

On the 50th floor, a dedicated wellness floor includes Heavenly Spa by WestinTM, an indoor swimming pool and WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio that features TRX functional training equipment along with 24/7 operating hours and state-of-the-art equipment.