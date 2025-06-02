Thomas Cook India and Muthoot Group ink Agreement to expand Payments Solutions business 

Thomas Cook (India) Limited partners with Muthoot Forex, to expand the reach of its Borderless Travel and Study Buddy Cards. Through this collaboration, both prepaid forex cards will now be available across Muthoot’s extensive network of 7,000+ branches, including 43 full-fledged forex branches – across India’s metros, mini-metros and Tier 2-4 source markets.

Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice President – Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said: “At Thomas Cook India, we are committed to making our forex card solutions smooth, seamless and rewarding for our customers. Our alliance with The Muthoot Group leverages our powerful synergies—combining our expertise in travel and foreign exchange with Muthoot’s extensive network across India’s tier 1-4 source markets. Through this partnership, we aim to bring our Borderless Travel and Study Buddy cards closer to consumers across India’s metros and regional markets, making international travel and study abroad even more convenient and accessible.”

Product USP’s & Benefits:

1) Borderless Travel: Thomas Cook’s pre-paid Borderless Travel Card is a smart, secure, and convenient solution for India’s outbound leisure travellers:

Supports12 global currencies for seamless international transactions and access to over 70 million

Mastercard and Visa merchant establishments in over 200 countries

Free emergency cash assistance and card replacement (for lost/stolen cards)

Complimentary International global SIM card

Secure with embedded chip & pin security; complimentary insurance cover up to ₹7.5 lakh*

Complimentary Airport meet & greet, free lounge access and porter services at select international airports in India*

Exclusive 25% discount on select attractions and unique experiences*

Earn 1,000 Thomas Cook Edge Reward Points on loading USD 1,000 (or equivalent) and up to 500 points on card spend, redeemable for holidays, flights and hotels from Thomas Cook India

Free ATM withdrawal*

Eco-friendly card crafted from recycled plastic, promoting sustainability

24x7 Customer Support available via call centre, email and web support on thomascook.in

2) Study Buddy Card: Specially curated for Indian students studying abroad, offering: