Thomas Cook India inaugurates first branch in Thodupuzha

In line with its strategic expansion into viable emerging markets, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s omnichannel forex services company, has enhanced its network in Kerala with its first branch in Thodupuzha – the largest town in Kerala’s Idukki District. This newly launched branch broadens the Company’s access to 14 forex outlets across the state of Kerala.

The branch was inaugurated by Dean Kuriakose, Member of Parliament, Idukki Constituency in the presence of Thomas Cook officials.

Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice President – Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said: “Thodupuzha represents the next wave of growth for Forex services in India — smaller, high-potential towns with evolving foreign exchange and remittance needs. Our new branch is designed as a one-stop forex hub for a diverse clientele - including students, families, working professionals and business travellers. We’re excited to bring our full range of innovative solutions, including our Borderless Travel, Study Buddy Cards, and mobile-first forex services, to serve our customers in the region. This expansion reflects our commitment to ensuring access to our seamless, secure forex services – beyond metro cities, meeting the needs of a rapidly evolving India.”

Thodupuzha (merely 50 km from both Cochin International Airport and Kochi’s SmartCity/Infopark) holds strong potential as a natural extension to the state’s tech corridor. Its transition into a proposed municipal corporation and its growing infrastructure underscores its significance as a high potential emerging market. Thomas Cook’s new branch at Thodupuzha hence intends to leverage on this significant opportunity, while also serving neighbouring regions of Pala, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor and Thekkady – a major wildlife tourism destination.

Thomas Cook’s Thodupuzha branch will cater to diverse consumer segments with focus on remittances – from students and local residents sending money abroad for family support, and the growing international leisure travel market. Additionally, demand for currency and forex cards is anticipated to grow, driven by outbound travel trends from the region.

The Consumer-centric Product-Service portfolio, available at the branch includes:

Overseas Remittances - Thomas Cook Forex’s Send Money Abroad covering over 120 countries

- Thomas Cook Forex’s Send Money Abroad covering over 120 countries Currency : 26 global destination currencies

: 26 global destination currencies Prepaid Travel Cardsin partnership with Mastercard and Visa:

o Holidays: Newly launched Borderless Travel - prepaid multi-currency card with 12 global currencies

o Business Travel: FX Enterprise card - India’s first Eco-Friendly Forex prepaid card

o Overseas Education: Study Buddy card

o Thomas Cook One Currency Card: India’s first prepaid card with zero cross currency conversion fees

Digital Services - Easy ways to Bookfor the evolving on-the-move consumer

o Forex App; Online Forex; Forex on WhatsApp (24x7 forex services, from live rate to end-to-end transactions); V-KYC

Overseas Education Forexfor student segment: transfer of university/tuition fees, living expenses; discounted air fares, excess baggage; insurance and foreign exchange products like the Study Buddy Card

Thomas Cook Foreign Exchange - India ka Forex Specialist: The business’ omnichannel model today serves over 1 million customers annually, via its website, FX Now app, call centre 1800-2099-100, and 125+ Forex stores located across 69 metros, tier 2-4 cities/towns pan India. Thomas Cook operates 23 counters at leading airports in India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.

The Company’s Ghar pe Forex commitment of doorstep delivery in 2 hours, serves as a strong reassurance with a smooth and swift last mile delivery.