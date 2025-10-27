Chinese authorities have announced that the historic Jebum-gang Lha-khang Temple in Lhasa has been transformed from a centuries-old place of worship into a vibrant modern art center.

This unique project has revitalized a key cultural site for a new generation, capitalising on its nearly 200-year history.

According to Chinese architect Xia Yujun, the two-century-old temple was also used as a granary at one point in its history, and boasts of murals painted during the Qing Dynasty which ran from 1644 to 1911.

Nestled in a bustling business street and residential area at an altitude of 3,650 meters, the temple has been a center of energy for the ancient city of Lhasa and an important carrier of local Tibetan culture.

Its circular construction, ancient Tibetan pillars and verandahs, and centuries-old murals are certain to leave visitors spellbound.

The temple's rebirth is thus a sensitive fusion where modern functionality serves to amplify, rather than diminish, the timeless multi-sensory experience of the ancient structure.

This approach of repurposing historic buildings as art centers or museums aims to raise awareness among the younger generations about conservation and inspire them to engage with the preservation of architectural heritage in Tibet.

A storied history

The rebirth of the Jebum-gang Lha-khang Temple as a modern art center required a sensitive yet thorough technological upgrade, seamlessly weaving new infrastructure into the historic fabric of the building.

First built in the late 19th century, the Jebum-gang Lha-khang Temple is the only mandalic building, featuring a symbolic Buddhist symmetrical structure.

After decades of use as a granary, it has been transformed into a popular place among visitors in pursuit of modern art, thanks to five years of efforts by Xia and his team.

The building has been given a new lease on life, as Xia's team carefully repaired faded murals and fire-damaged carvings, ensuring the original architecture and layout were preserved.

The true innovation, however, lies in its new function as the mindful transformation has created a dynamic dialogue between the old and the new.

After the basics of the temple were restored, the space was repurposed as a modern art space, without altering the original structure or the spatial flow.

The transformation of the Jebum-gang Lha-khang Temple into a modern art center was guided by a profound understanding of its multi-sensory nature.

Xia describes Tibetan ancient architecture as a multi-sensory "5D or 6D" experience, encompassing scent, sound, light, and history.

This philosophy directly shaped the restoration, and the goal was not just to repair a building, but to preserve this immersive sensory atmosphere while equipping it for a new purpose.