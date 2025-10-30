Tony Watson named GM of Lansing Center, Jackson Field, And Groesbeck Golf Course

The Lansing Entertainment & Public Facilities Authority (LEPFA) and Legends Global, announced the appointment of Tony Watson as general manager of Lansing Center, the Michigan capital’s downtown convention and event hub.

In addition to the Lansing Center, Watson will also oversee Groesbeck Golf Course, Lansing’s 18-hole municipal course that celebrates its centennial in 2026, and Jackson Field, home to the Lansing Lugnuts, the High-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Watson brings 25 years of experience in venue management to the three city-owned properties, most recently serving as assistant general manager at Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas in Irving, Texas.

Focused on strategic growth across LEPFA’s portfolio, Watson emphasizes operational excellence, safety, and guest satisfaction. “It’s an honor to join the Lansing team and lead these three incredible venues that are so deeply connected to the community,” Watson said. “As someone who thrives on building connections, I’m committed to creating an environment where each employee's voice is valued, and where trust and teamwork drive memorable experiences for our guests.”

“Tony brings an ideal mix of leadership experience, community focus, and operational expertise,” said Maureen McNulty Saxton, chairwoman of the LEPFA Board of Commissioners. “Under his guidance, the Lansing Center, Jackson Field, and Groesbeck Golf Course will continue to thrive as places where residents and visitors alike come together to connect, celebrate, and do business.”

“We are excited to welcome Tony to Lansing,” said Julie Pingston, president & CEO of Choose Lansing, the destination management organization for the Lansing region. “The Lansing Center plays a vital role in our region’s tourism and meetings economy, and Tony’s leadership will help ensure we continue to grow as a destination for conventions, sports, and events from across Michigan and beyond.”

Located two blocks from Michigan’s State Capitol, the Lansing Center offers nearly 72,000 square feet of column-free exhibit space, 13,320 square feet of ballroom space, and 12 breakout rooms. The facility is connected via skybridge to the DoubleTree by Hilton Lansing and is steps away from Jackson Field and The View!, a 2,000-square-foot event venue overlooking the ballpark.

“Tony Watson will be an outstanding addition to the LEPFA team,” said Dan Hoffend, executive vice president of convention centers, Legends Global, which manages the three Lansing facilities. “Tony’s leadership at the Irving Convention Center exemplified his ability to inspire teams and elevate guest experiences. We’re thrilled to see him bring that same energy and expertise to Lansing as we continue to strengthen the city’s position as a leading meetings and events destination.”