Tourism Authority of Thailand invites travellers to the 17th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites travellers to experience the traditions behind the national sport at the 17th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony.

Slated for the 16th and 17th March at Ayutthaya Historical Park, this year’s ceremony revolves around the theme Once in a Lifetime: Experience the Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony in Thailand.

TAT deputy governor for tourism products and business Chiravadee Khunsub said of the event: “This annual World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony not only reinforces Muay Thai’s significance but also serves as a driver for Experience-Based Tourism, inspiring travellers while boosting the economy through extended stays and higher visitor spending. We expect this year’s event to attract 5,300 attendees, including 1,800 international visitors, generating 158 million Baht in economic impact.”

The 17th World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony is a must-attend event for Muay Thai practitioners, cultural enthusiasts, and travellers.

Here, they may witness and participate in one of Thailand’s most sacred martial arts traditions against the stunning backdrop of Ayutthaya’s historic ruins.

Ayutthaya’s vice-governor Praphan Tribubpha emphasised the significance of hosting the event in a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Tribubpha stated: “Ayutthaya is a cultural treasure, drawing travellers who seek an authentic experience of Thai history and traditions. The province is fully prepared to welcome over 800 international fighters and thousands of visitors. Security measures have been coordinated with law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all attendees. By hosting this ceremony, we aim to showcase Ayutthaya’s Soft Power assets, particularly Muay Thai, while boosting tourism and the local economy.”

Globally recognised

The internationally recognised event celebrates the deep-rooted traditions of Muay Thai while reinforcing its global appeal.

Hosted at Wat Mahathat and Wat Langkha Khao, the ceremony is a key feature of Thailand Summer Festivals 2025, part of the Grand Festivity component of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign.

This initiative highlights Muay Thai’s Soft Power influence, attracting martial artists, enthusiasts, and travellers from around the world.

The event has been organised together with the Ayutthaya provincial government, the Association Institute of Thai Martial Arts, the World Muay Thai Federation, and the Muaythai and Muayboran Sports Association in order to foster cultural appreciation and global recognition of Muay Thai’s heritage.

Visitors will experience sacred rituals and dynamic cultural activities celebrating Thailand’s martial arts legacy throughout the two-day event.

What to expect

Cultural and Martial Arts Showcases (16th / 17th March, Wat Langkha Khao)

The event features live demonstrations of four traditional Muay Thai Boran styles: Muay Chaiya (Southern Thailand) focuses on defensive counterattacks, Muay Korat (Northeast) is known for its powerful strikes, Muay Tha Sao (North) emphasises speed and agility, and Muay Lop Buri (Central) is recognised for its deceptive movements.

Visitors can explore traditional Thai handicrafts, including Sak Yant (sacred tattooing for protection and strength), Yantra Drawing (intricate sacred symbols), and Sword Forging (Thailand’s historic blacksmithing skills).

The Muay Thai Academy Showcase offers interactive training sessions with expert fighters, while the Exhibition on the 19 Levels of Mongkhon in Muay Thai traces a fighter’s progression from novice to master.

Additional attractions include cultural and contemporary performances, an Ancient Thai Market with local food and crafts, and live Muay Thai fights featuring professional and amateur bouts.

Grand Wai Kru Ceremony (17th March, Wat Mahathat)

Thousands of Muay Thai practitioners from Thailand and abroad will unite for the Wai Kru ritual, a time-honoured tradition of paying homage to their masters.

Leading the ceremony are Prajanchai P.K. Saenchai Muay Thai Gym (current Muay Thai Strawweight World Champion), Ferrari Fairtex (2021 Muay Thai Fighter of the Year), Yodkaikaew “Y2K” Fairtex (a fighter with over 100 professional bouts), and Saemapetch Fairtex (MTGP Welterweight Champion and ONE Super Series athlete).

The event will conclude with a fighter’s banquet, celebrating the ceremony’s success and providing networking opportunities for Muay Thai practitioners and enthusiasts worldwide.