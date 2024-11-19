The Tourism Authority of Thailand was among those that welcomed ITA Airways’ inaugural flight on its new direct Rome-Bangkok route.

This new direct route provides Italian travellers with streamlined access to Thailand’s renowned attractions and vibrant culture.

The inaugural ITA Airways Flight AZ0758, an Airbus A330-900neo with a seating capacity of 291, arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport from Rome on Sunday, 17th November, carrying over 300 passengers and crew, including ITA Airways executives and prominent Italian travel industry leaders.

TAT deputy governor for international marketing Siripakorn Cheawsamoot said: “We are thrilled to welcome ITA Airways’ new Rome-Bangkok service, which offers Italian travellers access to Thailand’s culture, beaches, and hospitality while strengthening ties between our countries. This route will foster travel and cultural exchange, benefiting both tourists and business travellers.”

Cheawsamoot and Italian ambassador to Thailand Paolo Dionisi greeted passengers upon arrival, presenting special souvenirs to commemorate the occasion.

A timely expansion

Operating with five weekly flights, ITA Airways’ new route connects Italy and Thailand as part of the airline’s expanding intercontinental network and is anticipated to be a highlight of the 2024/2025 Winter season.

Flights from Rome to Bangkok depart every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 15:15 (local time), arriving the following morning at 07:40. Return services depart Bangkok on the same day at 12:15, arriving in Rome at 19:00.

This new ITA Airways route joins a strong lineup of flights to Thailand for the 2024/2025 Winter season, highlighting the country’s appeal as a premier destination for global travellers.

ITA Airways’ chief commercial officer Emiliana Limosani said of the new route: “This is a significant addition to ITA Airways’ intercontinental network, facilitating access to one of the world’s top tourism capitals and a dynamic business hub. This service opens doors for Italian leisure and business travellers to Thailand’s celebrated destinations and reinforces our commitment to offering optimal travel solutions in this key market.”