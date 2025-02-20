Tourism Authority of Thailand raises the bar for luxury tourism by collaborating with Louis Vuitton

The Paris office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) collaborated with Louis Vuitton to launch the Louis Vuitton City Guide Bangkok 2025.

The luxury tourist guide was formally launched on Tuesday, 18th February, at the Maison de Famille de Louis Vuitton in Asnières-sur-Seine, France.

This refined travel guide offers an exclusive and stylish perspective on Bangkok’s finest experiences.

As part of the internationally renowned Louis Vuitton City Guide collection, this latest edition showcases the city’s unique blend of luxury, culture, and modern vibrancy.

To celebrate this prestigious launch, TAT Paris and Louis Vuitton hosted an exclusive gathering attended by leading travel executives, airline representatives, and tourism influencers.

The event was held at Louis Vuitton’s historic family home, a venue that embodies the brand’s craftsmanship and heritage.

At the event, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool stated in her remarks: “This partnership is a key initiative for the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025. By aligning with Louis Vuitton, Thailand continues to strengthen its position as a premier destination for discerning travellers seeking exclusive, immersive, and culturally rich experiences.”

The Louis Vuitton City Guide Bangkok 2025 is now available worldwide in Louis Vuitton stores and online.

A luxurious way to experience Bangkok

During the launch, the Louis Vuitton City Guide Bangkok 2025 was unveiled in keeping with the 5 Must-Do in Thailand initiative.

This special edition invites travellers to discover Bangkok through five curated experiences: must-see iconic landmarks, must-seek hidden gems and cultural sites, must-try unique experiences, must-taste Thai gastronomy, and must-buy artisanal souvenirs and handicrafts.

Guests experienced Thailand’s rich artistic and cultural heritage through live demonstrations and performances. Traditional Thai dance and performing arts took centre stage, with a Khon performance of Hanuman and Suvannamaccha.

Thai craftsmanship was showcased through intricate palm leaf fish weaving and an exclusive display of handcrafted souvenirs.

The culinary arts were highlighted with the preparation of Khanom Dara Thong, while cultural performances included Muay Thai, Nuad Thai massage, the Nora dance, and Serng Kapo.

The event concluded with a musical fusion of East and West, blending traditional Thai instruments such as the Krajappi and Saw Duang with piano and violin compositions.