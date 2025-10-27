Tourism Authority of Thailand welcomes United Airlines’ inaugural LAX-BKK flight

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) welcomed United Airlines’ inaugural flight from Los Angeles to Bangkok on Sunday, 26th October.

This flight marks United’s return to Thailand after an 11-year-long hiatus, effectively restoring connectivity between the two nations.

A special welcome ceremony took place at Suvarnabhumi Airport, where the aircraft was greeted with a traditional water salute.

The event was graced by US ambassador to Thailand Robert F Godec, TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, United’s managing director for international sales Marcel Fuchs, Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) deputy director-general Sarun Benjanirat and Airports of Thailand Advisor 10 Pranuengnuch Bamphensamai.

The inaugural flight UA 820 departed Los Angeles at 23.15 hrs on 24 October and arrived in Bangkok at 11.25 hrs on 26 October (via Hong Kong).

The return flight UA 821 departs Bangkok daily at 16.55 hrs and arrives in Los Angeles at 20.25 hrs on the same day, providing smooth transit through Hong Kong.

A daily service

Operated daily via Hong Kong, the route enhances travel convenience for North American travellers while reaffirming Bangkok’s position as a leading gateway to Asia and a major hub for long-haul travel.

The stop in Hong Kong will also allow customers from United’s San Francisco to Hong Kong flights to connect seamlessly onwards to Bangkok.

United’s Los Angeles and San Francisco hubs offer connections to more than 75 destinations throughout the Americas.

United Airlines’ daily service between Los Angeles (LAX) and Bangkok (BKK) operates with a Boeing 787–9 Dreamliner, offering 257 seats across Polaris Business Class, Premium Plus, and Economy.

The resumption of the United Airlines service coincides with the continued growth of long-haul arrivals from North America, supported also by the existing non-stop Vancouver–Bangkok route operated by Air Canada.

It also aligns with a renewed international spotlight on Bangkok, following major productions such as The White Lotus Season 3, which has further boosted global interest in Thai culture, lifestyle, and hospitality.

Together, these connections reflect the rising demand for travel to Thailand and reaffirm the country’s position as a top global destination renowned for its warmth, creativity, and world-class experiences.

A milestone in global connectivity

At the ceremony, Kiatphaibool remarked: “The return of United Airlines marks a significant milestone in the long-standing friendship between Thailand and the United States. This new service not only strengthens bilateral tourism and economic ties but also responds to the growing interest among American travellers seeking meaningful experiences in Thailand.”

The United Airlines inaugural flight to Thailand represents the first US carrier to resume service to Bangkok since 2014, following the suspension of operations by both United Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

This achievement highlights Thailand’s strong appeal as a preferred destination for international travellers and demonstrates the market’s confidence in the country’s tourism potential.

Kiatphaibool added: “We are pleased to welcome United Airlines back to Thailand. This route enhances connectivity from the US West Coast and complements the increasing arrivals from North America. It also reinforces Bangkok’s reputation as a leading tourism hub and gateway to diverse destinations across Thailand.”

The United States remains one of Thailand’s most promising long-haul markets, distinguished by strong spending power and high-value travel demand.

As of Friday, 24th October, Thailand has already welcomed 808,288 American visitors representing a five percent increase compared with the same period last year.

This places the US among the country’s top ten source markets, more so now as arrivals are expected to continue rising through the final quarter.

Current projections show that the number of American visitors could reach 1.09 million by year-end, generating an estimated 62 billion Baht in tourism revenue.