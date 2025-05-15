Travel Daily Media

Tourism Malaysia marks its 31st year at the Arabian Travel Market

ATM has long served as a way to promote Malaysia to Middle Eastern travellers

Travel Trade Show
Malaysia

Tourism Malaysia marked its 31 years of promoting Malaysia as a prime destination at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2025.

With the recent iteration of the ATM held between 28th April and 1st May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event continues to serve as a key platform for Malaysia to reinforce its presence in the Middle East and build strategic partnerships within the global tourism industry.

Led by Malaysian minister of tourism, arts, and culture Tiong King Sing together with Tourism Malaysia general director Manoharan Periasamy, the Malaysian delegation was made up of representatives from 83 travel-related organisations and establishments.

An important market

According to Tiong: “The Middle East has always been an important market for Malaysia, and we are excited to strengthen our ties at ATM Dubai 2025. With Visit Malaysia Year 2026 approaching, we look forward to welcoming more visitors and showcasing Malaysia’s rich culture, attractions, and warm hospitality.”

Throughout its participation at this year’s ATM, Malaysian participants invited both industry partners and the general public to explore the Southeast Asian nation’s unparalleled tourism experiences and be part of the excitement leading up to Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

This year, Malaysia hopes to welcome 45 million international visitors and generate RM270 billion in tourism receipts. 

The continued growth in visitors from the Gulf region has further fuelled Tourism Malaysia’s efforts to nurture this high-potential market.

