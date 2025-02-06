As it gears up for Kiwi Link India in July of this year, Tourism New Zealand cited the potential of the South Asian nation as a significant source market.

It was noted during the preparation stage that 75 percent of people in India who are actively considering visiting New Zealand said they would travel to the country during the off-season, between March and November.

This is the third highest consideration of off-peak travel for all of New Zealand’s international markets.

Tourism New Zealand’s general manager for the international market Angela Blair said: “India is an incredibly important source market for New Zealand tourism and represents a significant opportunity for future international arrivals growth, particularly in the off-peak.”

Blair added that, to support Tourism New Zealand’s year-round and off-peak strategy, the agency aims to grow year-round arrivals from India, with a focus on festive and holiday breaks including Diwali in October and November, and the Indian summer break between April and June.

She said: “Many holiday visitors from India book through a travel agent so it’s important we meet with the travel trade sector in India to grow relationships and ultimately book more holidays to New Zealand. We will also be launching more activities throughout the year to help potential Indian visitors fall in love with New Zealand’s landscapes and people.”

Key insights to consider

As of press time, more than 14 million people in India are actively considering a visit to New Zealand.

Indeed, 64 percent of those surveyed have New Zealand at the top of their bucket list.

Just last November, total arrivals from India were at 129 percent compared to pre-Covid, and holiday arrivals had also fully recovered to 109 percent of pre-pandemic numbers.

It must also be noted that Indian holiday visitors spend an average of $5,927 per trip, compared to average spend by all holiday visitors of $5,171.

Also, Indian tourists are most interested in New Zealand’s stunning landscapes, adventure activities, unique cultural experiences, and warm and friendly people.