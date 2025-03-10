With Holi falling on a Friday this year, Indian travellers are maximising the extended weekend by opting for a blend of vibrant domestic celebrations and quick international getaways. Booking.com, one of the world’s leading digital travel companies, reveals a surge in interest for destinations ranging from Vrindavan to Tokyo. This Holi, Indian travellers are opting for a compelling blend of vibrant domestic celebrations, seeking cultural immersion in traditional settings, alongside the allure of quick international getaways, offering a taste of global experiences.

Domestic getaways: Blending tradition with travel

From cultural and spiritual immersion to scenic getaways, Indian travellers are seeking diverse experiences this Holi. Udaipur, Mumbai and Rishikesh lead as the top 3 most searched domestic destinations during the festive period. Destinations renowned for their vibrant Holi celebrations, like Vrindavan, Mathura, Pushkar, Jaipur, Shantiniketan and Hampi are witnessing a surge in searches during the festive period. From the traditional rituals in the temples of Mathura and Vrindavan to the royal processions of Rajasthan, these regional celebrations offer a diverse range of experiences that are capturing the attention of travellers across the country. Simultaneously, the allure of peaceful escapes is also drawing travellers to serene coastal towns and hill stations such as Puducherry, Lonavala and Ooty, highlighting the diverse appeal of domestic travel this Holi.

Top 10 most searched domestic destinations by Indian travellers travelling between 13.03.2025 to 16.03.2025

Udaipur

Mumbai

Rishikesh

Jaipur

New Delhi

Varanasi

Vrindavan

Puducherry

Puri

Lonavala

Beyond borders: From luxe to beaches

Alongside domestic getaways, a long weekend is also a perfect excuse for a quick international trip. This Holi, Indians are also looking beyond borders, exploring a diverse range of destinations ranging from bustling urban hubs to leisure getaways. Destinations offering simplified visa procedures are also experiencing increased interest and rank among the top 10 most searched destinations during this holiday celebrations. Dubai emerges as travellers’ favourite short-haul destination followed by Singapore and Bangkok. Beach destinations like Phuket and Abu Dhabi are also gaining traction, attracting travellers seeking a mix of adventure and luxury. Mecca, Kuala Lumpur, London, Tokyo and Paris round out the top ten, showcasing a blend of iconic city experiences and spiritual journeys.

Top 10 most searched international destinations by Indian travellers travelling between 13.03.2025 to 16.03.2025

Dubai

Singapore

Bangkok

Mecca

Phuket

Abu Dhabi

Kuala Lumpur

London

Tokyo

Paris

Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.comsaid: “Indian travellers are maximising the extended weekend with diverse domestic and international travel plans. From cultural celebrations in Vrindavan and Mathura to leisure getaways in Dubai and Tokyo, Indians are blending cultural immersion and contemporary getaways. Booking.com remains committed to providing a seamless and hassle-free travel experience this festive period by providing a diverse range of accommodations, flights, attractions and rental cars – all bookable on one platform.”