Trip.Biz takes Business Travel Innovator Award at the Business Travel Show Asia Pacific

Trip.com Group’s corporate travel management brand Trip.Biz brought home the Business Travel Innovator Award 2025 at the first-ever Business Travel Show Asia Pacific held last month in Singapore.
In a faceoff presentation on stage against four other industry players, Trip.Biz impressed judges with its revolutionary approach to redefining business travel mobility through seamless business-leisure integration, automated cost-splitting technology, and user-centric tools that balance policy compliance with traveller flexibility, outshining competitors to clinch the award.
Trip.Biz chief executive Tao Song declared: “This award highlights our commitment to delivering one consistent experience for global teams, eliminating unmanaged business travel spending by keeping every booking within one managed platform.”
The Business Travel Innovator Award celebrates exceptional contributions that redefine excellence in business travel.
A distinguished panel of corporate travel experts selected Trip.Biz as the winner after evaluating all entries on technical innovation, business innovation, competitive differentiation, concept presentation, industry impact potential, and advancement of travel management practices.
The Business Travel Show Asia Pacific brought together corporate travel buyers from Asia Pacific, the US, and Europe, with over 50 premier exhibitors.
Successfully dealing with challenges
The award recognises Trip.Biz’s success in tackling one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: leakage caused by fragmented systems.
Traditionally, travellers seeking upgrades, add-ons, or even ground transportation were forced to book outside managed platforms, creating compliance gaps and financial blind spots.
Trip.Biz eliminates this friction with complete end-to-end trip management, integrating flights, hotels, ride-hailing, and rail bookings into a single platform to ensure that all travel components, including ground transportation, remain on-channel.
Judges likewise highlighted Trip.Biz’s cutting-edge co-payment feature as transformative. By enabling employees to pay out-of-pocket for upgrades directly within the Trip.Biz platform, the innovation keeps all bookings on-channel, a first for business travel management. \
Automatic excess calculation at the point of booking, personal payment integration, and clear spend separation in reporting eradicates manual reconciliation, accelerates approvals, and maintains full spend oversight to empower travellers to personalise trips in real-time without deviating from policy.
Combined with 24/7 full-service support via the platform and dedicated call centre agents, Trip.Biz offers “immediate implement ability” for organisations seeking a future-ready solution.
This translates to savings of up to 30 percent on travel costs, while enabling a 45 percent increase in efficiency.
Trip.Biz’s comprehensive all-in-one platform delivers global consistency and exceptional experiences across every travel stage:
Pre-trip: Extensive booking options through multi-GDS, LCC, NDC, and direct API integrations, instant upgrades, and custom approval workflows;
On-trip: Intelligent support, multi-modal accessibility, intuitive self-service modifications, and real-time traveller tracking; and
Post-trip: Leisure travel integration, automated expense reconciliation, comprehensive reporting, and customised carbon emission management.