Trip.Biz takes Business Travel Innovator Award at the Business Travel Show Asia Pacific

Trip.com Group’s corporate travel management brand Trip.Biz brought home the Business Travel Innovator Award 2025 at the first-ever Business Travel Show Asia Pacific held last month in Singapore.

In a faceoff presentation on stage against four other industry players, Trip.Biz impressed judges with its revolutionary approach to redefining business travel mobility through seamless business-leisure integration, automated cost-splitting technology, and user-centric tools that balance policy compliance with traveller flexibility, outshining competitors to clinch the award.

Trip.Biz chief executive Tao Song declared: “This award highlights our commitment to delivering one consistent experience for global teams, eliminating unmanaged business travel spending by keeping every booking within one managed platform.”

The Business Travel Innovator Award celebrates exceptional contributions that redefine excellence in business travel.

A distinguished panel of corporate travel experts selected Trip.Biz as the winner after evaluating all entries on technical innovation, business innovation, competitive differentiation, concept presentation, industry impact potential, and advancement of travel management practices.

The Business Travel Show Asia Pacific brought together corporate travel buyers from Asia Pacific, the US, and Europe, with over 50 premier exhibitors.