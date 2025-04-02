Online travel service provider Trip.com reports that international travel bookings by Singaporeans for this year’s Hari Raya Puasa season increased by over 60 percent compared to the year before.

These fresh insights gleaned from the platform’s booking data also showed that Singaporeans are increasingly favouring secondary cities and further-flung destinations, as well as theme park attractions while taking longer overseas trips for their Hari Raya travels.

According to Trip.com’s general manager in Singapore Edmund Ong: “Hari Raya Puasa is a cherished festive season, where family, community and faith take precedence over other pursuits. As Singaporeans increasingly prioritise travel with their families during this special season, they are also approaching travel with greater intent, blending meaningful reunions with a desire to explore newer destinations. As traveller preferences become more varied, Trip.com is focused on making travel discovery, planning and booking easier for our users by leveraging our cutting-edge technology and Trip.Best lists, so that travellers can focus on enjoying their travels and relishing the moments that truly matter.”

Key trends in Singapore for Eid al-Fitri 2025

While places closer to home like Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur continued to top the list of most popular destinations among travellers from Singapore, secondary cities like Guangzhou and Osaka have surged in popularity, entering the list of top 10 destinations for Singaporeans during Hari Raya season for the first time.

In addition, demand for travel to destinations like Chongqing, Chengdu, Busan, Shenzhen, Xiamen and Ipoh more than doubled year-on-year, showing Singaporeans’ desire to head down paths less travelled for new discoveries and experiences.

Beyond visiting destinations in Asia Pacific, Singaporeans are also venturing further.

Indeed, bookings for travel to Spain, Switzerland, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Canada and Germany during the 2025 Hari Raya season more than tripled compared to the year before.

Some took their journeys even further to Lima, Peru, the furthest destination booked by a Singapore traveller this Hari Raya.

This signals a shift in preferences, with Singaporeans venturing to further-flung destinations rich in culture, nature and novelty.

At the same time, it was noted that Singaporeans are taking longer trips, with the average trip length rising to 9.19 days in this year’s Hari Raya season from 8.38 days last year.

Trip.com’s data revealed that Singaporean travellers spent 5.9 percent more on international flights and hotels compared to the same period last year, signalling continued interest in seeking value for money on their trips.