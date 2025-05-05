Trip.com’s 5.5 Mega Sale and SG60 Promotions

With two back-to-back Trip.com sale events coming up this month, you can double your savings while doubling the travel fun. Whether you’re dreaming of a quick weekend staycation, planning that long-awaited overseas adventure, or looking to take an overseas break on a budget, these limited-time promotions will be sure to help you stretch your travel dollar.

Gear up for a 4-Day Travel Deals Extravaganza at Trip.com’s 5.5 Mega Sale!

From 5 to 8 May, Trip.com’s 5.5 Mega Sale will be bringing you a thrilling line-up of travel deals. From S$100 discount coupons that drop daily at midnight, to Buy 1 Get 1 Free flight and attraction deals, as well as a series of hotel flash sales, get ready to unlock incredible savings when you book your next trip with Trip.com!

Highlights of the Trip.com 5.5 Mega Sale include:

Score up to S$100 OFF Flight and Hotel Bookings with Daily Midnight Coupon Drops: Get ready to snag the biggest travel discounts of the season from 12am on 5 May. With limited S$50 and S$100 OFF coupons up for grabs at midnight each day, only the fastest fingers will get to claim these unbeatable travel deals. Time to Postpone Solo Travel Plans with Buy 1 Get 1 Free Flight Deals on 5 May: Pack your bags – and your plus one for your next trip out of Singapore! On 5 May, China Eastern Airlines and Korean Air will be running special Buy 1 Get 1 Free Flight Deal Promotions at 10am and 1pm respectively. So set your calendar reminders and be sure to move fast – these round-trip flight deals won’t wait, and neither should you! Enjoy Greater Savings on Popular Hotels in Bangkok with the Daily Hotel Flash Sale: Looking for a good hotel to stay in Bangkok without breaking the bank? Don’t miss out on Trip.com’s Daily Hotel Flash Sale, happening at 4pm from 5 to 8 May, for your chance to grab the best stays in the heart of Thailand at only the best prices. Double Your Fun with Daily Buy 1 Get 1 Free Attraction Deals: From the most exciting theme parks to iconic landmarks in Asia, Trip.com is giving you double the fun for your travels! Look out for the Buy 1 Get 1 Free attraction deals that drop at 2pm and 3pm daily to reap more savings on your travels. With tickets to Everland in Seoul, Universal Studios in Osaka, Adventure Waterpark in Desaru Coast, Taipei 101 Observatory, Harry Potter: Visions of Magic in Singapore and more up for grabs, there’s definitely something for everyone to enjoy.

Trip.com 5.5 Mega Sale Calendar

Travellers can mark their calendars for Trip.com’s action-packed 4-day sale schedule running from 5 to 8 May. Whether you’re planning a quick getaway or a dream vacation, this carefully orchestrated sale calendar ensures there’s a perfect time slot for every type of traveller to snag their ideal deal.