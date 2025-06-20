‘Tru by Hilton’ Debuts in Asia Pacific with 14 New Hotels Opening in Vietnam in 2025

Hilton announced the opening of the first four of 14 Tru by Hilton properties in Vietnam, in partnership with ROX Group (formerly TNG Holdings Vietnam). The new hotels herald the entry of Tru by Hilton in Asia Pacific and build upon Hilton’s growth momentum in South East Asia.

Slated to open before the end of 2025, the new Tru by Hilton properties will bring Hilton’s total pipeline of hotels under development in Vietnam to 28. Hilton currently operates six properties across three brands – Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn. The much-anticipated arrival of Tru by Hilton in Asia Pacific further reinforces Vietnam as one of Hilton’s largest markets in South East Asia.

“The arrival of Tru by Hilton in Vietnam reflects our robust growth momentum in South East Asia and the wider Asia Pacific region.” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “Vietnam is emerging as one of Asia’s premier travel destinations, underpinned by rapidly growing domestic demand, and rising international arrivals. Tru by Hilton addresses a gap in the market - bringing an energetic and playful brand to 14 cities in Vietnam – and will appeal to guests seeking a vibrant and practical hotel stay.”

Launching Tru by Hilton in Asia Pacific

With Vietnam’s growing tourism arrivals and a rising middle class fuelling domestic travel, the new Tru by Hilton hotels will be strategically located in both popular and emerging destinations to cater to business and leisure travelers. The brand’s arrival in Asia Pacific follows successful ventures in Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia, further solidifying its presence in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Designed for business and leisure travelers across generations, the brand delivers a young-at-heart experience centred on value. From functional lobby spaces for work and play, to thoughtfully designed, spacious guest rooms, Tru by Hilton blends modern aesthetics with practical features and locally inspired elements for a seamless and comfortable stay.

“Since the brand was created, Tru by Hilton has won over travelers who are young at heart with its innovative value proposition and energetic voice. The Vietnam properties will redefine the hospitality experience in their locales, blending game-changing amenities with a truly lively atmosphere,” said Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

The first four Tru by Hilton hotels in Vietnam includes the Tru by Hilton Hanoi Station, bringing a fresh, vibrant stay to the heart of Vietnam’s capital. Designed with inspiration from Hanoi Railway Station, which has been the city’s key transit hub for over 120 years, the hotel blends contemporary comfort with the city’s rich local heritage. With 129 thoughtfully designed rooms, including king, twin, king with sofa, and Accessible options, guests can expect a relaxed and seamless stay. Located just across from Hanoi Railway Station, the property offers easy access to the city’s most iconic attractions, from Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarter, to Hanoi’s renowned street food scene. Whether exploring historic landmarks or enjoying a taste of local flavours, guests will find everything they need just moments away.

Tru by Hilton Ha Long Hon Gai City Centre offers the best of both worlds – stunning views of Ha Long Bay and the energy of the city’s bustling centre. With 90 well-appointed rooms, including king, twin, and accessible options, the hotel provides everything guests need for a comfortable and convenient stay. Just steps away from boat tours and cruises that explore the UNESCO-listed bay, guests can immerse themselves in Ha Long’s breathtaking natural beauty. The property’s central location also places them close to the city’s best local seafood restaurants, cultural attractions, and lively markets, making it the ideal base for relaxation and adventure.

Each Tru by Hilton property in Vietnam will feature the signature “Top It” complimentary breakfast bar - offering a customizable morning meal with a variety of delicious dumplings, setting the perfect tone for the day ahead. Open 24/7, the Eat. & Sip. market offers local gourmet snacks, refreshments, beer and wine, and complimentary fresh herbal-infused water made from local ingredients.

Guests can enjoy amenities such as a well-equipped fitness centre and inviting social spaces for games and gatherings, or explore top dining, shopping, and entertainment with local recommendations from the Tru-ly Local wall. Select properties feature versatile function rooms for work or social gatherings.

“Our partnership with Hilton to bring 14 Tru by Hilton hotels to Vietnam is a testament to the country's vibrant tourism market and immense potential. This milestone marks the transformation of the SOJO Hotels chain into Tru by Hilton, introducing a new international brand standard to our properties. With Hilton’s global expertise guiding these 14 hotels, we are set to elevate our offerings to world-class benchmarks and are confident that this partnership between Hilton and ROX Group will pave the way for even greater opportunities in the years ahead,” said Xuan Quang Tran, vice president and CEO of ROX Group.

Following the first openings in Hanoi, Ha Long, Lang Son and Nam Dinh, additional planned openings include cities such as Da Nang, Thai Binh, Bac Giang, Hoa Binh, Hau Giang, Lao Cai, Dak Lak, Viet Tri, Can Tho, and Tam Ký. Each hotel will embody the vibrant and fun spirit of Tru by Hilton, offering guests a dynamic and memorable stay in these diverse and culturally rich locations.

Tru by Hilton in Vietnam is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 24 world-class brands. Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors app. Members also have access to contactless technology through the Hilton Honors mobile app, where members can book direct, check-in or choose their room using Digital Key.