TRYBE partners with IRECKONU

Cloud-native spa and leisure business management and bookings platform TRYBE has announced its integration with Customer Data Platform (CDP) and hotel middleware provider IRECKONU, setting a new standard for creating seamless, personalised, and memorable guest experiences across the hospitality industry.

This powerful integration connects spa, leisure, and activity booking and customer data from TRYBE directly into IRECKONU’s platform, enriching centralized guest profiles by unifying customer data with insights that extend well beyond accommodation.

“TRYBE and IRECKONU’s integration is streamlining essential operations and empowering hotels to deliver exceptional guest experiences from one easy-to-access platform. As guest expectations evolve, our integration helps the hospitality industry stay innovative, efficient, and competitive,” commented Ricky Daniels, TRYBE Co-Founder.

The integration is transforming hospitality operations by driving revenue growth and enhancing the guest experience. TRYBE makes spa and leisure services bookable online, while IRECKONU connects these bookings with its key profile data to other critical hospitality data points from PMS, CRS, or F&B systems, creating unified guest profiles with two-way integrations. This enables hotels to seamlessly upsell and cross-sell experiences, targeting high-value guests with personalised offers. This data-driven approach empowers operators to increase ancillary revenue, tailor communications, and deliver truly individualised guest journeys.

Beyond revenue, the partnership delivers major operational efficiencies. Two-way, real-time data flows between systems eliminate manual processes while reducing errors and abandoned carts. With IRECKONU’s unified data layer, hotels can identify key guest segments, understand spending patterns, and run smarter, higher-ROI campaigns. Most importantly, the integration aligns all departments, spa, leisure, F&B, and rooms, creating a cohesive guest journey.

Jan Jaap van Roon, CEO and founder of IRECKONU, “We’re thrilled to give hoteliers a truly unified view of their guests across the entire brand. By centralizing guest profiles from PMS, CRS, F&B, and now spa through Trybe’s powerful APIs, we enable hoteliers to drive personalized experiences to every guest. This integration is further proof of our commitment to the hospitality industry. We’re here to elevate the guest experience and our partnership with TRYBE makes that possible.”

By combining TRYBE’s operational insight with IRECKONU’s powerful data platform, hospitality providers can build deeper connections with guests, boost direct bookings, and enhance overall business performance.