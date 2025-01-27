Turkish Airlines, already renowned for flying to more countries than any other airline, is set to expand its impressive network even further. After successfully launching its first direct (but not non-stop) flights to Australia in 2024, the airline now has its sights on another Antipodean destination: New Zealand.At the recent Turkish Airlines Management Summit 2025 in Antalya, Chairman Ahmet Bolat announced plans for the airline to commence flights to New Zealand via Auckland, with a stopover in Singapore. This move would make Turkish Airlines the only European carrier to offer a direct link between New Zealand and Europe, although it will involve a stop in both Singapore and Istanbul. Currently, Qatar Airways and Emirates offer non-stop flights between Auckland and the Middle East, providing New Zealanders with a one-stop connection to the UK and Europe. Until Turkish Airlines can offer a non-stop service to Auckland, as it has promised for Sydney and Melbourne in the near future, the appeal of this new route may be limited for some travellers.During the summit, Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, revealed that Turkish Airlines is also eyeing new destinations in Africa, Asia, and the United States. Bolat confirmed that the airline would begin a new service to Minneapolis, USA, in April or May, and restart flights to Damascus, Syria, this month.Turkish Airlines, one of the world’s largest carriers, began operations in 1933 and now serves 350 destinations in around 130 countries. Late last year, the airline touched down in Sydney for the first time after launching its inaugural Australian flights from Istanbul to Melbourne earlier in the year.As Turkish Airlines continues to expand its global reach, the introduction of flights to New Zealand is an exciting development. With plans to enhance connectivity and offer more travel options, the airline is poised to strengthen its position as a leading carrier in the aviation industry. For more information on Turkish Airlines and its upcoming destinations, visit their website or contact your local travel agent. Stay tuned for more updates as the airline continues to soar to new heights! Turkish Airlines’ ambitious plans to connect even more corners of the globe are a testament to its commitment to providing exceptional service and convenience for travellers. Whether you’re planning a trip to the bustling streets of Singapore, the historic cities of Europe, or the stunning landscapes of New Zealand, Turkish Airlines aims to make your journey a seamless and enjoyable experience.