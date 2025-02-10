Two S Hotels & Resorts properties now part of Serandipians Luxury Travel Network

Two flagship S Hotels & Resorts properties were recently inducted into the Serandapians Luxury Travel Network.

According to a statement from S Hotels & Resorts PCL (SHR), these are the SAii Laguna Phuket and Santiburi Koh Samui.

This milestone reflects SHR’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury experiences and reaffirms the global appeal of its properties in Thailand.

Serandipians & Takumians by Traveller Made, is an exclusive community of travel designers and luxury hospitality brands that curates bespoke experiences for discerning global travellers.

Membership in this elite network signifies the highest standards of service, design, and guest satisfaction.

S Hotels & Resorts chief executive Michael Marshall said: “We are honoured to see SAii Laguna Phuket and Santiburi Koh Samui join the Serandipians Luxury Travel Network. This recognition underscores our dedication to redefining luxury travel by offering distinctive experiences that resonate with today’s sophisticated travellers. We look forward to collaborating with Serandipians to create unforgettable journeys for our guests.”

SAii Laguna Phuket: the jewel of Bang Tao

Nestled along the pristine shores of Bang Tao Beach within the iconic Laguna Phuket complex, SAii Laguna Phuket offers an extraordinary retreat that redefines luxury.

Perfectly blending modern sophistication with island charm, the resort invites discerning travellers to indulge in bespoke services, immersive adventures, and eco-conscious elegance.

Here, natural beauty meets opulent accommodations, creating an unparalleled escape for those seeking relaxation and adventure.

Interestingly, the resort recently announced its complete transformation, designed to reflect the latest trends in luxury hospitality, from sustainability and wellness to the seamless integration of technology.

Among the enhancements are flexible spaces tailored to the diverse needs of leisure travellers, families, and business guests alike, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry.

At the heart of the transformation are signature experiences that define the SAii journey. Sensory lobbies set a tranquil tone from the moment guests arrive; and these thoughtfully designed spaces feature soothing scents, natural light, and meditative music, creating a calming ambiance that invites relaxation.

The resort also introduced SAii Local Gurus, a team of local experts dedicated to curating authentic experiences.

From uncovering hidden natural wonders to exploring cultural treasures, these guides ensure guests can confidently immerse themselves in the essence of the destination.

The culinary offerings at SAii Laguna Phuket further elevate the guest experience. With a focus on nourishing meals made from fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients, the resort caters to diverse dietary preferences, delivering dishes that support health, happiness, and indulgence.

In addition, the newly and very first SAii Spa at SAii Laguna Phuket features holistic treatments, including signature therapies designed to rejuvenate body and mind.

With wellness-focused enhancements and collaborations with local artisans, SAii Laguna Phuket continues to lead in delivering personalised and memorable guest experiences.

SAii Laguna Phuket also has the honour of being an official venue for the Serandipians’ flagship event, The Essence of Luxury Travel 2025, to be held this March.

Santiburi Koh Samui: a home for tropical luxury

In a destination where bespoke luxury is the standard, Santiburi Koh Samui has remained the icon of excellence for over three decades.

Offering the ultimate guest experience through quintessentially elegant Thai service and an unrivalled location, the resort commands 300 metres of secluded beachfront along the pristine sands of Mae Nam Beach.Santiburi Koh Samui is a haven of luxury, cultural charm, and exceptional Thai hospitality with 84 villas and 12 suites.

Blending traditional Thai architecture with modern elegance, the resort features handcrafted wooden details, lotus ponds, and art inspired by local heritage, creating an atmosphere of authentic cultural immersion. Guests can indulge in diverse international cuisines, from authentic Thai fine dining at Sala Thai to romantic beachside dinners, while the lush gardens provide a sanctuary for local wildlife, including colourful butterflies, tropical birds, and playful squirrels.

The serene Santiburi Spa, inspired by the Sanskrit word Shanti (peace), offers transformative wellness experiences that combine ancient Thai healing arts with modern therapies, focusing on five pillars: nourishing organic cuisine, restful sleep, tailored fitness, mindfulness practices, and guided explorations of Koh Samui’s natural and cultural wonders.

With its seamless blend of world-class amenities, natural beauty, and cultural richness, Santiburi Koh Samui promises an unforgettable and authentic Thai escape.