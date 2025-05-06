Úna O’Leary is Virtuoso’s new vice-president for global partnerships

Global luxury and experiential travel network Virtuoso announced the appointment of Úna O’Leary as its new vice-president for global partnerships.

In this role, she will oversee the continued expansion of Virtuoso’s preferred partner portfolio across the world, bringing her proven leadership and deep understanding of the luxury travel landscape to support the network’s long-term strategic growth.

O’Leary’s appointment underscores the organisation’s focus on global alignment, scalable growth and partner success across the nine regions in which Virtuoso operates.

According to Virtuoso senior vice-president for global operations Michael Londregan: “Úna has led Virtuoso’s efforts to identify Canada as a distinct market and one of our established regions. Her ability to design a strategy and align our team to execute our plans through collaboration with members and partners makes her ideally suited to this new role.”

Boosting Virtuoso’s global presence

O’Leary will continue to be based in Toronto, Canada, reflecting Virtuoso’s commitment to strengthening its global presence with senior executive leadership.

As she assumes her new position within the organisation, O’Leary will report to senior vice-president for global partnerships Cory Hagopian.

Hagopian said of the appointment: “This is a significant and exciting move for our global team. Úna’s leadership in Canada has delivered measurable impact, and we’re thrilled to bring that expertise to a broader scope as we continue to grow and deepen our partnerships across the globe.”

Since joining Virtuoso as the organisation’s first general manager in Canada, she has played a pivotal role in establishing Canada as its own market within the Virtuoso network.

Under her guidance, the region has experienced notable growth in member engagement, partner relationships and overall performance.

In her new position, she will continue to provide support to the Canadian market while the search for her successor is underway.

That search will be conducted by Londregan and with O’Leary’s assistance, to ensure continuity and a smooth transition.