United Airlines announces seasonal nonstop service between Monterey and Chicago 

The Monterey Peninsula Airport District (MPAD), See Monterey, and Visit Carmel announced new, once-weekly seasonal nonstop service between Monterey Regional Airport (MRY) and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), operated by United Airlines, beginning Saturday, May 23, 2026. The new flight gives Chicagoans easy and direct access to Monterey County, California’s 99 breathtaking miles of Pacific coastline and renowned destinations and attractions including the charming village of Carmel-by-the-Sea, rugged cliffs of Big Sur, the prestigious greens of Pebble Beach, the verdant fields of the Salinas Valley and an award-winning wine and culinary scene.

The flight will operate weekly on Saturdays through late August, arriving in Monterey around midday and departing back to Chicago later that afternoon, an ideal schedule for travelers seeking a convenient start or finish to their Central Coast getaway. Bookings for the new route are now open at United.com and in the United mobile app.

United’s new service connects California’s Central Coast directly with the airline’s Midwest hub, complementing existing United routes between Monterey and Denver, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. In addition to the direct service, travelers from the Midwest and East Coast will now enjoy seamless, one-stop connections to Monterey County, while local residents gain easier access to nearly 100 destinations across the country via United’s Chicago hub.

“We’re excited to provide the Monterey community with the first direct flight to Chicago in nearly 50 years with the launch of our seasonal service starting next summer,” said Mark Weithofer, United’s Managing Director of Domestic Network Planning. “This new flight unlocks the opportunity for travelers from Chicago and all across the country to explore the iconic sights and coastal views of Monterey, while connecting local residents to United’s expansive route network from our hub in Chicago.”

“This new flight represents another step forward in improving air service in and out of MRY – an essential factor in our region’s economic vitality,” said Chris Morello, Interim Executive Director of Monterey Regional Airport. “Our Board continues to prioritize air access as a foundation for growth across agriculture, defense, higher education, and tourism. United’s decision to bring mainline service back to Monterey is a strong signal of confidence in the Central Coast market.”

“This new connection is a significant step forward in See Monterey’s long-term strategy to expand air access and visitor markets,” said Rob O’Keefe, President & CEO of See Monterey. “We’ve been investing heavily in the Chicago market and are already seeing traction. United’s new nonstop service gives us a powerful foothold in the Midwest, benefiting leisure travelers, the group and meetings market, and our key local industries. It’s a tangible example of our MCT 2030 roadmap in action, strengthening sustainable tourism and economic opportunity countywide.”

“This is a tremendous win for our entire region as visitors from Chicago (and beyond) will now have an even more seamless route to visit our destination.” said Amy Herzog, Executive Director of Visit Carmel. “We can’t wait to welcome more Midwest travelers to experience Carmel-by-the-Sea’s breathtaking beauty, incredible food and wine experiences, and timeless charm – essentially all that makes this corner of California so special.”

The new service underscores a growing momentum in Monterey County’s tourism and economic development landscape. Most notable in aviation is the metamorphosis of MRY with a number of enhancements including a new terminal opening in 2027, providing more opportunity for continued airlift development. In addition, new hotel openings, enhanced visitor infrastructure, and a robust slate of global events, continue to elevate Monterey County’s position as one of the most desirable destinations on the West Coast.