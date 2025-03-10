United announced it installed Starlink on its first regional aircraft and unveiled details of the process to underscore the technical operations benefits associated with the equipment, including size and weight as well as the ease of install and maintenance.

The airline expects to outfit 40+ regional aircraft each month beginning in May through the end of 2025 – average Starlink install time is about 8 hours, excluding any de-installation of existing equipment, testing or aircraft modification, approximately 10 times faster than installing non-Starlink equipment.

Earlier this year, the airline said it plans to outfit its entire two-cabin regional fleet by the end of the year. Ultimately, United will add Starlink to its entire fleet.

“Our ability to roll-out this innovative service with unprecedented speed and scale is a direct result of the advanced equipment, technology and team of experts at United,” said United’s VP of Digital Technology, Grant Milstead. “Starlink has been a terrific partner – our combined spirit of innovation and collaboration will enable us to hit our goal of more than 300 regional aircraft installations before the end of this year.”

Starlink stands to not only unlock an incredible onboard experience for United customers – the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky, for free, and new onboard entertainment options – but also enables a more streamlined install, maintenance and overall operation:

Faster install, means less down time: United is taking each plane out of service for just 4 days to de-install existing equipment, install Starlink, run tests and close-up the aircraft parts opened during the install, versus an average 10+ days for other inflight providers.

Streamlined equipment: The entire Starlink installation kit weighs 85 pounds, compared to other inflight provider kits that can weigh up to 300 pounds, and is electronically steered with no moving parts, making it easier to transport and install and requiring less maintenance.

Simple install: Streamlined equipment means a simpler install. Once an aircraft is taken out of service for the install, the existing Wi-Fi is uninstalled. Then the Starlink equipment is installed, including an internal reinforcement structure, external antenna and main cabin wireless access points and power supply. Finally, the team runs system checks before and after closing the interior.

More fuel-efficient: Starlink’s 85 pound footprint on the aircraft means the aircraft requires less fuel to operate than with other inflight providers.

Weather-proofed: Weather on the ground doesn’t hinder connectivity thanks to a weather-proofed inter-satellite laser link technology that allows satellites to communicate to each other and the ground reliably.

More reliable: Starlink-equipped aircraft will constantly switch between Starlink’s world’s largest, low-earth orbit constellation of satellites to ensure the best coverage and most reliable Wi-Fi onboard.

United also confirms that customers onboard Starlink-equipped regional aircraft can expect Wi-Fi speeds up to 250 megabits per second (Mbps), which is 50 times faster than current regional aircraft speeds.

Starlink access will be free for all MileagePlus® customers and include game-changing inflight entertainment experiences like streaming services, shopping, gaming and more.