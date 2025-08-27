 Uttar Pradesh To Position Itself as Global Nerve Centre of Buddhist Tourism

Uttar Pradesh To Position Itself as Global Nerve Centre of Buddhist Tourism

Their vision is to make Uttar Pradesh world’s foremost destination for Buddhist tourism, says Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh

Tourism
India
The Giant Buddha Statue in Wat Thai Sarnath

Uttar Pradesh Tourism is gearing up to present its Buddhist legacy to the world at the ongoing forty-seventh PATA Travel Mart 2025, from August 26 to August 28 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand. With its special showcase ‘Embark on Your Bodhi Yatra in Uttar Pradesh’, the state will highlight its unique position as the global nerve centre of Buddhist tourism, blending timeless spiritual heritage with modern infrastructure and global partnerships.

The UP pavilion will focus on the six prominent sacred sites of the Buddhist Circuit – Sarnath, Kapilvastu, Sankisa, Kaushambi, Shravasti, and Kushinagar. Through immersive displays, cultural storytelling, and interactive sessions, visitors will be invited to experience the journey of Lord Buddha, while also exploring the local traditions, crafts, and cuisine that bring the circuit alive. Uttar Pradesh will also emphasise its developments, including world-class facilities at Kushinagar International Airport, improved connectivity to Varanasi, and upgraded visitor infrastructure across Buddhist sites, designed to enhance the experience of international travellers.

Tourism & Culture Minister, Jaiveer Singh said ahead of the mart: “At PATA Travel Mart, we will present Uttar Pradesh as the world’s foremost destination for Buddhist tourism. Our Buddhist Circuit offers not just spiritual discovery but also cultural and experiential journeys supported by modern facilities. With new airports, better connectivity, and collaborations with global operators, we are ready to position UP as the central hub of Buddhist travel for international visitors.”

Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, added: “The state has undertaken a focused effort to strengthen the Buddhist Circuit with world-class amenities, digital outreach, and sustainable tourism practices. At PATA, we will engage with airlines, destination managers, and investors to create global partnerships that bring more travellers to Uttar Pradesh. Our aim is to make the Bodhi Yatra in UP a seamless, safe, and enriching journey for pilgrims and tourists alike.”

Along with its Buddhist showcase, Uttar Pradesh will also introduce international audiences to its wider tourism landscape – from Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan’s living traditions to Kannauj’s perfume heritage and mega cultural events like Dev Deepawali, Mahakumbh, Rangotsav, and Taj Utsav.

Over the three days in Bangkok, UP Tourism will hold meetings with global stakeholders to forge new collaborations, co-create itineraries, and strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s visibility as a global tourism hub. The state’s participation is expected to attract widespread interest and reinforce its image as the spiritual heart of India, ready to welcome the world.

 

 

