Velocity Frequent Flyer is giving Aussie travellers even more reasons to fly Virgin Australia with an exciting array of perks launching for long-haul international flights (VA1–29). Whether you’re chasing the European summer or exploring far-flung destinations, Velocity has made the journey smoother and more rewarding than ever. Elevating Travel Benefits for Members Following the tripling of Reward Seats for Velocity members on flights between Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Melbourne to Doha through February 2026, Velocity has rolled out additional benefits for passengers heading to the Qatari capital on Virgin Australia’s long-haul services. Leading the charge is an: Velocity members, including children, can enjoy ato spend at Hamad International Airport, recently named the World’s Best Airport at the 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards. Simply add your Velocity Frequent Flyer number to your booking before check-in to enjoy this delicious offer. Perks Across All Membership Tiers Velocity members across every tier can take advantage of several great benefits:Exclusive Benefits for Gold & Platinum Members Gold and Platinum Velocity members will also enjoy further perks when travelling with Virgin Australia to Doha:Enhanced Onboard Comfort and Connectivity Virgin Australia’s long-haul flights promise industry-leading comfort, featuringavailable and Qatar Airways’ award-winning. Guests can enjoy seamless connectivity with, powered by advanced satellite technology, keeping them connected throughout their journey. A Travel Experience That Delivers Value Nick Rohrlach, CEO of Velocity Frequent Flyer, emphasises the program’s focus on meaningful and personalised rewards: “We know our members value great rewards when they fly, and our expanded benefits on these new services to Doha deliver exactly that—more upgrade options, more perks, and a better travel experience. From complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi to Business Class upgrades with Points and a USD$20 dining voucher, we’re delivering value to recognise their loyalty and choosing to fly with us.” Launching New Routes Virgin Australia’s new long-haul international flights to Doha will launch from, andin, followed byin. These routes offer an incredible opportunity for Aussie travellers to experience Velocity’s expanded suite of rewards. For more information or to book, visit virginaustralia.com

