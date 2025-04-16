Velocity Frequent Flyer Enhances Travel Rewards on Virgin Australia’s Long-Haul Flights
- Business Upgrades: Starting 1 July 2025, all Velocity members can use Points to request upgrades from Economy Flex fares to Business Class on Virgin Australia’s long-haul flights, up to 24 hours before departure. Gold and Platinum members can enjoy upgrades from both Flex and Choice fares, giving access to Qatar Airways’ world-class Qsuite Business Class.
- Advance Seat Selection: Gold and Platinum members can reserve Preferred and Extra Legroom seats for themselves and up to eight guests on the same booking, free of charge. Red and Silver members receive discounts of 10% and 20%, respectively, on seat selection for Economy Choice and Economy Reward fares.
- Family Pooling: Combine Points and Status Credits with up to five family members living at the same address. A family of four flying Economy Flex fares from Sydney to Paris via Doha could earn 86,000+ Points and 1,120+ Status Credits, fast-tracking rewards.
- Lounge Access: Complimentary access to Qatar Airways lounges, as well as partner lounges.
- Additional Checked Baggage Allowance: Extra baggage privileges, depending on the fare type and route.
- Priority Baggage, Check-in, and Boarding: Fast-track the airport experience with priority services, including access to Business Class counters when flying Qatar Airways-operated services.