Verita Healthcare Group opens Verita Health Hoi An

Known for its personalised approach to medicine and healing, Verita Healthcare Group recently launched its latest facility in the UNESCO Heritage City of Hoi An in Vietnam.

Verita Health Hoi An is a timely addition, given the rapid growth of the wellness economy throughout Asia thanks to consumers putting their health and mental wellbeing first in the post-pandemic era.

With this in mind, Vietnam, with its competitive healthcare pricing, improving infrastructure, and booming tourism industry, is now entering this lucrative space with serious momentum.

Verita Healthcare Group founder and CEO Julian Andriesz declared: “We’re proud to bring Verita’s future-focused healthcare model to central Vietnam. We are seeing a shift in consumer expectations. People are no longer waiting to get sick, they’re seeking strategies to stay well, prevent disease, and extend vitality.”

Located within the new Wafaifo Resort Hoi An, the new integrated wellness centre introduces a range of medical wellness solutions unmatched in central Vietnam.

This opening signals Verita’s continued expansion in Asia, where demand for health optimisation, disease prevention, and longevity therapies is accelerating. Vietnam, with its increasing appeal to regional travellers, digital nomads, and long-stay tourists, is now being positioned as a key player in the wellness tourism sector.

Where comfort meets innovative healing

According to Andriesz, the new Verita Health Hoi An offers a science-driven experience that combines personalised hospitality with advanced medical care.

The centre’s three-step approach of discovery, reversal and prevention and optimisation is delivered through a treatments such as mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, infrared sauna and electronically controlled ice bath, high-dose infusion therapies, including NAD+ infusions for longevity and cellular repair, and NK cell and stem cell therapies for immune and regenerative support.

Verita Life’s medical director Dr Abdulla El Hossami said: “What makes our offering distinct is the precision with which we personalise therapies. That excellence of combining diagnostics, science-based wellness, and holistic care is now available in the pleasant surroundings of Wafaifo Resort in Hoi An.”

The Verita-Wafaifo collaboration is a model for future partnerships, marrying premium resort experiences with functional medicine.

So far, regional competitors such as Thailand and Singapore have focused on hospital-based wellness models.

Verita Health Hoi An instead offers an alternative for people seeking a relaxing hospitality setting without compromising on health optimisation techniques.

As Waifafo Hospitality managing director Pieter van der Hoeven puts it: “In the hospitality sector, this is about evolution. We’re not just offering rooms, dining and relaxation, we’re offering a route to longer, healthier living in a Vietnamese setting that reflects the region’s rich culture and natural beauty.”