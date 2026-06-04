VidantaWorld Voyages ELEGANT redefines luxury cruise entertainment

VidantaWorld Voyages ELEGANT is revolutionising the luxury cruise industry by offering an unparalleled array of live entertainment experiences. Sailing through the Mediterranean with just 216 guests, ELEGANT features original stage productions, immersive theatrical dining, and bespoke performances, setting a new standard for entertainment at sea.

ELEGANT's entertainment offerings include "The Gilded Cage," a Jazz Age-themed dining event priced at $169 (US$169) per guest, which transforms a dining venue into a speakeasy reminiscent of the Prohibition era. Guests are treated to live jazz performances and a choreographed Charleston, creating an immersive experience.

The ship also presents signature productions such as "The World of Wonder," which takes guests on a musical journey across various cultures, and "Rock Pop Royalty," showcasing five decades of iconic music with interactive elements. "Contemporary and Classical Fusion" blends modern and classical music against a digital gothic backdrop.

Beyond the main stage, Theatre at Sea offers intimate storytelling with vignettes like "Artists A Chance Encounter," exploring the relationship between Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. Deck celebrations, including the Viva Latino Deck Party and The White Party, punctuate the voyage with vibrant music and themed festivities.

ELEGANT's entertainment philosophy extends throughout the day, with wellness rituals and live performances enhancing the onboard experience. The ship's design as a luxury resort at sea emphasises spaciousness and personalised service, offering guests an atmosphere to savour rather than a schedule to follow.

Limited availability remains for 2026 Mediterranean itineraries, with bookings open for 2027 voyages. VidantaWorld Voyages continues to expand its portfolio, promising exceptional travel experiences both on land and at sea

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