Vietjet poised to transfer 50 Boeing aircraft to Vietjet Thailand

Vietjet and Boeing formally announced an agreement to transfer up to 50 Boeing 737 aircraft to Vietjet Thailand.

The transfer of the said aircraft is part of a strategic initiative to strengthen aviation and tourism connectivity between Thailand, Vietnam, as well as other countries in the region.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during the latter’s first official visit to Vietnam in over a decade.

Boeing Southeast Asia president Penny Burtt said of the agreement: “We are pleased to partner with Vietjet and Vietjet Thailand to expand Boeing 737 operations in Vietnam and Thailand. Together, we aim to connect communities and drive economic development, paving the way for a prosperous future in Vietnam and the dynamic growth region that is Southeast Asia.”

For her part, Vietjet chairperson Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao remarked: “The transfer of 50 modern and efficient Boeing 737-8 aircraft to Vietjet Thailand demonstrates our long-term commitment to sustainable aviation development in the region. We are determined to implement the ‘Three Connects’ Strategy between the two countries, encompassing supply chains, businesses, and localities.”

A significant allocation

Under the agreement, Vietjet will allocate 50 aircraft from its existing order of 200 Boeing 737s to Vietjet Thailand.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in October 2025, significantly expanding Vietjet Thailand’s domestic and international network, particularly enhancing air links between Vietnam and Thailand.

As part of the agreement, Boeing will also provide Vietjet Thailand with comprehensive technical support, including pilot and engineer training, maintenance programs, and product services to ensure safe and efficient fleet operations in Thailand.

This new agreement marks a new milestone in the robust and effective cooperation between Vietnamese, Thai, and US enterprises, with shared priorities in digital transformation, sustainable development, and narrowing development gaps among member states.