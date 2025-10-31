Vietjet signs US$3.8 billion engine agreement with Rolls-Royce

Vietjet and Rolls-Royce formally signed a landmark agreement for 92 Trent 7000 engines, together with comprehensive maintenance services, valued at US$3.8 billion.

The agreement exchange took place in the presence of Vietnam’s General Secretary To Lam, senior Vietnamese government officials, and UK trade envoy to Vietnam Matt Western during the Vietnam–UK High-Level Economic Conference in London.

The landmark signing is part of To Lam’s official visit to the United Kingdom, a historic occasion marking the elevation of Vietnam–UK relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The agreement further strengthens cooperation between the two nations in aviation, technology, and investment, underscoring their shared commitment to innovation and sustainable development.

The pride of the Vietnamese people

Vietjet chairperson Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao opined that every aircraft carries more than passengers, but also the dreams, knowledge, and pride of a nation.

She said following the signing: “Rolls-Royce has been a trusted partner of Vietjet in realising people’s flying dreams by delivering safe, comfortable, and joyful journeys for our passengers. Together, we are not only connecting cities and countries but also connecting people, cultures, and the future, becoming a bridge of growth, cooperation, and prosperity among economies for a more peaceful and better world.”

For this part, Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace chief customer officer Ewen McDonald remarked: “I am delighted to witness and accompany Vietjet’s remarkable growth. Today’s agreement opens significant opportunities for Vietjet to continue expanding its network, offering passengers affordable, comfortable, and memorable travel experiences worldwide. Vietjet is now among Rolls-Royce’s largest customers, and we are proud to support the airline on its impressive development journey.”

The difference is Rolls-Royce

The Trent 7000 engines, known for their efficiency and advanced technology, will power Vietjet’s upcoming fleet of 40 A330neo aircraft, enabling the airline to operate non-stop services to Europe in the future.

In addition to the engine order, Vietjet has selected Rolls-Royce’s comprehensive TotalCare maintenance programme which is designed to maximise operational performance and extend engine lifespan.

This partnership with Rolls-Royce Civil Aviation will enable Vietjet over time to enhance operational performance, reduce emissions, and deliver safe, modern, and comfortable services for passengers.

It will also create more jobs in the United Kingdom, promote innovation in aerospace technology, and strengthen economic and investment ties between Vietnam, the UK, and Europe.