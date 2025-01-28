Vietnam has broken into the top five of Agoda’s prestigious 16th Gold Circle Awards, even as Thailand remains in the top spot.

The Agoda Gold Circle Awards celebrate exceptional hospitality within the Greater Asian region.

In addition, this year’s awards further underscore Southeast Asia’s exceptional performance with four out of the top five accolades awarded to markets within the region, a feat last witnessed in 2021.

The national ranking is based on how many hotels win a prestigious award within each market.

Agoda senior vice-president of supply Andrew Smith said: “Our Gold Circle Awards serve as a tribute to the dedication and remarkable achievements of our global accommodation partners. Achieving excellence in guest service is ever challenging, yet our partners rise to the occasion year after year. Vietnam’s entry into the top five showcases its efforts to enhance service quality, reflecting the growing potential of Southeast Asian hospitality.”

Japan took second place with 432 hotels followed by Indonesia (3rd) with 365 hotels, Vietnam (4th) with 315 hotels and Malaysia (5th) with 311 hotels, rounding out the top five for 2024.

A higher number of winners

This year, the awards ceremony witnessed a 53 percent increase in Gold Circle Award winners compared to 2023, recognizing a record-breaking 3,545 exceptional properties across the globe in 2024.

Notably, nearly 50 percent of the awards went to independent hotels, highlighting the growing appreciation for unique, personalized guest experiences that emphasize creativity and individuality.

Vietnam’s groundbreaking climb from 9th place in 2023 to securing a spot within the top five this year highlights its 209 percent increase in award-winning accommodations, as well as the hard work of accommodation providers across the market in ensuring that their customers receive the highest level of service.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s retention of its top spot from 2023 is testament to its enduring excellence. The adaptability of Thailand’s hospitality sector to shifting traveler expectations demonstrates strong reliability and leadership within the industry.

Over the past five years, Agoda has celebrated more than 2,500 unique winners, cementing its reputation for recognizing unparalleled service across the hospitality sector.

The Agoda Gold Circle Awards are presented to properties that excel in several key areas, including offering value-based pricing for customers, providing outstanding traveler experience, and engaging with Agoda’s programs and campaigns.

These criteria ensure that the winners represent the best in the industry, offering guests an outstanding experience.