Vietnam is the most affordable SE Asia destination for backpackers: Omio

With Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam being among the top most popular countries for travellers in South-East Asia, global travel booking company Omio has ranked which one is the most affordable for backpackers.

By analysing a number of different factors for each country, including cheapest accommodation price, visa costs, food prices and travel prices, Omio has been able to reveal which South-East Asia country is the most affordable for travellers by then scoring each country from best to worse for each factor. The overall scores were then added up to provide a score out of 40 to create a final ranking system.

Vietnam is the most affordable South-East Asia Country for backpackers.

According to the data, the most affordable South-East Asia destination is Vietnam, scoring 40 out 45 across all factors. Offering travellers the cheapest beer (72p) and soft drink prices (36p) out of the five countries, Vietnam also offers cheap travel within the country, with the average one-way public transport ticket costing as little as 23p and cheap accommodation prices, starting from as little as a pound.

In second place is Indonesia, which actually ranked the most affordable for meal costs, coming in at an average of £1.37 for a meal at an inexpensive restaurant. It was also the cheapest place for those looking to embark on affordable leisure activities whilst they’re on their travels, which includes looking at gym prices, cinema ticket costs and tennis court rental prices.

Thailand came in third place respectively, followed by Malaysia and Singapore, with the latter scoring the highest prices across all categories compared to the other four countries.

More specifically, Singapore was significantly more pricey for accommodation, with the cheapest price for a one night stay coming in at an average of £51, compared to the super low prices of £1 for the top three countries.

However, whilst Singapore and Malaysia came out as more expensive than Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand, these two countries actually enable travellers to stay for 3 months before needing to purchase a visa, the longest period than any other of the South-East Asia countries analysed.