Vietnam’s FPT signs five-year agreement with Airbus

Vietnam-based global IT firm FPT recently boosted its long-standing partnership with Airbus by signing a new five-year Master Supply Agreement (MSA).

Under the precepts of the agreement, the French aerospace company officially recognises FPT as its strategic global IT partner.

The agreement was signed yesterday, 11th June, at the Vietnam–France Business Forum in Paris and witnessed by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his official visit to France.

According to Airbus’ international executive vice-president Wouter van Wensch: “This milestone highlights the growing potential of our partnership with FPT. It is also a strong recognition of FPT’s technical expertise and maturity, and Airbus’ continued confidence in the company as a trusted and capable partner.”

For her part, FPT Software chair Chu Thi Thanh Ha declared: “Throughout our operations, we at FPT have played an active role in promoting the collaboration between Vietnam and Europe’s leading enterprises, particularly in the IT sector. Our partnership with Airbus stands as a strong testament to this commitment. Backed by strong ties with more than 100 aviation partners and a highly skilled global workforce, FPT will continue to partner with Airbus and contribute to the digital transformation of the aviation industry.”

Advancing cooperation

This agreement marks a significant advancement in the cooperation between the two companies, positioning FPT among Airbus’ top-tier global IT vendors.

The MSA, effective through 2029 with a potential extension, enables FPT to participate in Airbus’ global IT projects in key domains such as customer services, big data, and cloud software engineering.

The upgraded partnership likewise builds upon more than a decade of successful cooperation.

In 2017, FPT became one of the first IT partners to help Airbus launch its Skywise ecosystem in APAC.

Skywise is Airbus’ open aviation data platform, which includes data integration from airlines and the development of tailored training programmes for users.

In 2023, Airbus streamlined its vendor list of strategic IT partners, with FPT among those trusted.

A trusted partner worldwide

FPT has solidified the position of a trusted technology partner in the global aviation industry, building an extensive network of partnerships with over 100 airlines, airports, cargo operators, and aircraft manufacturers across Europe, the US, and APAC.

In addition to the partnership with Airbus, FPT also recently joined forces with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to explore cutting-edge aviation technologies of the future.

The company has also actively expanded its operations and collaboration in the French market.

In 2023, FPT acquired a majority stake in French IT consulting firm AOSIS, enhancing its local delivery capabilities.

To deepen cultural and professional ties, FPT also established the FPT Francophone Association to nurture a French-speaking talent pool.

Most recently, FPT was the only Vietnamese company to participate in the Choose France Summit in Paris and joined the inaugural Vietnam–France Leaders Forum in Hanoi, reinforcing its role in strengthening bilateral business relations.