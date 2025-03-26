Viking Nerthus Joins the Seine River Fleet: A New Era in Luxury River Cruising
- Paris & the Heart of Normandy (8 days, Paris roundtrip): This itinerary begins with breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty replica from your docked ship in Paris. Highlights include exploring the Gothic architecture of Rouen, walking the historic Normandy beaches, and visiting Claude Monet’s house and gardens in Giverny, which inspired many of his masterpieces.
- Christmastime in Paris & Normandy (8 days, Paris roundtrip): During the festive season, guests can experience Paris adorned with twinkling lights and sail through Normandy’s winter landscapes. With stops at fairy-tale villages and riverside cafes, this itinerary captures the magic of France at Christmastime, rounding off with iconic sights like the illuminated Eiffel Tower.