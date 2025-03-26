Paris & the Heart of Normandy (8 days, Paris roundtrip): This itinerary begins with breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty replica from your docked ship in Paris. Highlights include exploring the Gothic architecture of Rouen, walking the historic Normandy beaches, and visiting Claude Monet’s house and gardens in Giverny, which inspired many of his masterpieces.

Viking River Cruises has welcomed its latest addition to its award-winning fleet—the Viking Nerthus. Officially presented at Meyer’s Neptun Werft shipyard in Germany, this cutting-edge vessel is set to sail the Seine River, offering travellers unforgettable journeys through the heart of France. With an emphasis on innovation, elegance, and sustainability, the Viking Nerthus embodies everything Viking guests love about cruising, while contributing to the company’s growing fleet of state-of-the-art ships.The Viking Nerthus, designed to accommodate 168 guests across 84 staterooms, showcases Viking’s trademark Scandinavian design principles: clean lines, functionality, and understated luxury. Its features—such as the distinctive square bow and Aquavit Terrace—are familiar to Viking enthusiasts, blending comfort with sophistication. Not only does the vessel boast stunning aesthetics, but it also leads the way in sustainable cruising. With a hybrid propulsion system, exhaust gas after-treatment technology, onboard solar panels, and shore power capabilities, the Viking Nerthus minimises its environmental footprint without compromising performance. Sailing Through France’s Most Beautiful Regions The Viking Nerthus will operate two mesmerising itineraries along the Seine River, both starting and ending in Paris. These journeys are designed to immerse guests in France’s rich history, art, and natural beauty.The launch of the Viking Nerthus marks another significant step in Viking’s expansion. With plans to take delivery of 25 more river ships by 2028, as well as nine additional ocean ships by 2030, the company is set to redefine luxury cruising. These ambitious plans align with Viking’s vision to connect travellers with the world in “the Viking way”—offering cultural enrichment and unparalleled comfort on every voyage. Viking chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen shared his excitement, stating, “France continues to be a destination of great interest for our guests, and with the arrival of our newest ship on the Seine River, we look forward to introducing even more curious travellers to the region’s rich history and cultural treasures.”One of the unique features of Viking’s Seine River voyages is the exclusive docking location at Port du Grenelle in Paris. Situated within walking distance of the Eiffel Tower, this spot ensures a seamless experience for guests, offering proximity to the city’s most iconic landmarks.The debut of the Viking Nerthus underscores Viking’s commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences while prioritising sustainability and innovation. Whether exploring the charm of Normandy or the twinkling streets of Paris during the festive season, guests aboard the Viking Nerthus are guaranteed an unforgettable journey. With its elegant design, eco-friendly technology, and thoughtfully curated itineraries, this new ship sets the standard for modern river cruising.