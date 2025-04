The cruise industry is gearing up for a revolutionary milestone as, in collaboration with Fincantieri, introduces the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship:. This groundbreaking vessel, set to launch in, marks a significant stride towards sustainability, demonstrating Viking’s commitment to innovation and environmentally responsible travel.Already under construction at, the Viking Libra features a hybrid propulsion system that combines liquefied hydrogen and advanced fuel cells. With this cutting-edge technology, the vessel will be capable of operating with, enabling access to the most environmentally sensitive areas around the world. Developed by, Fincantieri’s subsidiary, the hydrogen-powered system will generate up to, solidifying Viking Libra’s position as a pioneering force in sustainable cruising. Chairman and CEO of Viking,, expressed pride in this momentous achievement, stating, “Viking made the principled decision to invest in hydrogen, which offers a true zero-emission solution. We look forward to welcoming the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship to our fleet in 2026.”Following Viking Libra, the company’s next hydrogen-powered vessel,, is scheduled for delivery in, reaffirming Viking’s commitment to expanding its eco-friendly fleet. Together, these two ships will set new standards for sustainable cruising, paving the way for future innovations.Like all Viking ocean ships, the Viking Libra is classified as a small ship, offering an intimate and luxurious experience for up toacross. Despite its smaller size, the ship boasts cutting-edge features that align with Viking’s award-winning fleet design while introducing state-of-the-art eco-technology. Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “With Viking Libra, we are not only delivering the world’s first cruise ship powered by hydrogen stored on board but also reinforcing our commitment to shaping the future of sustainable maritime transportation.”Beyond the Viking Libra and Viking Astrea, Viking remains steadfast in its long-term growth strategy. The company has announced contracts forto be delivered in, with an option forslated for. By, Viking’s ocean fleet will expand to, complemented by the growth of its river fleet, expected to reachbyFounded in 1997, Viking has built a reputation as a leader in destination-focused journeys, offering enriching experiences for curious travellers. With accolades such as “#1 for Rivers, Oceans, and Expeditions” inand “World’s Best” from, Viking continues to redefine cruising for The Thinking PersonThe debut of Viking Libra in 2026 marks the dawn of a new era for the cruise industry, demonstrating the potential of hydrogen-powered vessels to reshape maritime travel. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, Viking is setting the standard for responsible tourism, making zero-emission cruising not just a possibility, but a reality. Ready to experience the future of travel? Viking invites you aboard the Viking Libra to embark on an unforgettable, eco-conscious journey.For reservations or more details, visit www.viking.com