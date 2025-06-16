Virgin Atlantic Holidays partners with Atmosphere Core

Leave the UK rat-race behind as Virgin Atlantic Holidays & Atmosphere Maldives’ inspirational ‘paradise’ campaign launches in 34 stores nationwide to help make your castaway dreams a reality

As part of a joint campaign to elevate the vast choices available for that once-in-a-lifetime Maldivian escape, Virgin Atlantic Holidays has joined forces with Atmosphere Core, the market leader in immersive all-inclusive vacations, to present a selection of in-store experiences that represent each of the groups’ private islands, sharing a taster for what awaits in the world’s top oceanic destination.

From the 16th June to the 30th June, customers to Virgin Atlantic Holidays stores across the UK will be truly spoilt in the lap of heartfelt hospitality as Atmosphere Maldives introduces its three distinct brands and nine unique island escapes. This immersive journey takes customers through the refined elegance of THE OZEN COLLECTION Atmosphere’s premium collection of two private islands, the three 5-star Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts portfolio where a new experience awaits, finishing with the laid-back natural lifestyle that emanates from the four COLOURS OF OBLU resorts - complimented with the hotelier’s award-winning ELE|NA spa and wellness experience.

Paul Truss is UK Head of Product at Virgin Atlantic Holidays, “When it comes to big ticket destinations like the Maldives, we know that many of our customers love to hear the advice of the experts. Whether it’s over water villas versus beach villas, or seaplane transfers versus boats, understanding the nuances of the Maldives can be key to making the right choice.

“To assist guests when booking their Maldives escape, Virgin Atlantic Holidays is delighted to team up with Atmosphere to present examples of their guest experiences that are not to be missed. With the widest variety of resorts to suit every budget thanks to their unique Holiday Plan all-inclusive concept, our retail teams are ready to welcome guests and sharing in-depth information that will turn your good holiday into an unforgettable great one”.

From Essex to Edinburgh, all 34 UK Virgin Atlantic Holidays stores will be sharing insights in what a true Maldives castaway escape could look like. With specialist knowledge of resort experiences, accommodation types and facts guests are yet to discover, the Virgin Atlantic Holidays’ teams are ready to take guests on a journey to share just why the Maldives stands out as the world’s number one most desirable destination.

Commenting on the immersive in-store experience with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, Atmosphere Core’s Chief Commercial Officer Stéphane Laguette adds: "As the popularity of the Maldives continues to grow at pace with multigenerational appeal, at Atmosphere Core we have crafted our fully inclusive Holiday Plans to cater for all needs and budgets. With our three distinct brands, we have options available for every traveller ranging from entry level affordable luxury, to stunning mid-scale 5-star private islands, to premium class 5-star plus exclusive escapes”.

Launched in 2013, the award-winning Atmosphere Core ‘Holiday Plan’ concept pioneered the all-inclusive holiday in the Maldives and has set the company in a league of its own. Holiday Plan packages include seaplane or speedboat connections, all food and beverages, excursions, spa treatment, non-motorised watersports, and daily schedules of activities from sunrise yoga to pool parties to marine biology classes.