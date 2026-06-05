 Virgin Voyages unveils new Caribbean sailings for 2028

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2026 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2026 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now
Cruise
Caribbean

Virgin Voyages has revealed an exciting new programme of 38 Caribbean sailings aboard the Resilient Lady for 2028. These voyages, now available for booking, will operate from Miami between May and October, focusing on four and five-night itineraries. Destinations include Key West, Grand Turk, Grand Cayman, and Puerto Plata, alongside the exclusive Beach Club at Bimini.

The new offerings include:

- 12 Key West & Bimini Beach Club sailings: Four-night trips with stops in Key West, a sea day, and Bimini, starting at $640 (£517) per person.
- 12 Grand Turk & Bimini Beach Club sailings: Five-night journeys featuring Grand Turk, two sea days, and Bimini, priced from $905 (£730) per person.
- 10 Dominican Republic & Bimini Beach Club sailings: Five-night voyages to Puerto Plata and Bimini, beginning at $975 (£787) per person.
- 3 Grand Cayman & Bimini Beach Club sailings: Five-night excursions to George Town and Bimini, starting at $1,045 (£843) per person.
- A special Grand Turk & Bimini Beach Club Halloween sailing: Departing on 28 October 2028, priced from $1,048 (£845) per person.

These sailings follow the Resilient Lady’s scheduled dry dock in August 2027, promising refreshed onboard spaces and a new Razzle Dazzle concept. The Halloween voyage will feature themed events, entertainment, and seasonal offerings.

Virgin Voyages’ UK Director of Sales, SJ Walker, highlighted the appeal of these new sailings, stating they offer "a short, sun-filled Caribbean escape with the signature Virgin Voyages experience." The voyages include over 20 eateries, WiFi, essential drinks, fitness classes, and entertainment.

As part of a current campaign, guests can upgrade to a Sea Terrace cabin at no extra cost until 31 July. Additionally, travel agents, known as First Mates, receive £5 in First Mate Loot for bookings made until 30 June

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Caribbean | Consumer | Cruise | Cruise | Ocean Cruising | Travel Agents
Tag:SJ Walker | Virgin Voyages

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
The Capital Hotel Unveils Fresh Look As Knightsbridge Sees Mixed Recovery In Luxury Market

The Capital Hotel Unveils Fresh Look As Knightsbridge Sees Mixed Recovery In Luxury Market

Avani Pattaya Resort Pivots To Tropical Oasis Theme As Pattaya Tourism Rebounds

Avani Pattaya Resort Pivots To Tropical Oasis Theme As Pattaya Tourism Rebounds

Experiential Elegant Stay at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

Experiential Elegant Stay at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

Ponant Explorations Pushes Into High Arctic As Luxury Travelers Seek Remote Frontiers

Ponant Explorations Pushes Into High Arctic As Luxury Travelers Seek Remote Frontiers

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Virgin Voyages unveils new Caribbean sailings for 2028

Virgin Voyages has revealed an exciting new programme of 38 Caribbean sailings aboard the Resilient Lady for 2028. These voyages, now available for booking, will operate from Miami between May and October, focusing on four and five-night itineraries. Destinations include Key West, Grand Turk, Grand Cayman, and Puerto Plata, alongside the exclusive Beach Club at Bimini.

The new offerings include:

- 12 Key West & Bimini Beach Club sailings: Four-night trips with stops in Key West, a sea day, and Bimini, starting at $640 (£517) per person.
- 12 Grand Turk & Bimini Beach Club sailings: Five-night journeys featuring Grand Turk, two sea days, and Bimini, priced from $905 (£730) per person.
- 10 Dominican Republic & Bimini Beach Club sailings: Five-night voyages to Puerto Plata and Bimini, beginning at $975 (£787) per person.
- 3 Grand Cayman & Bimini Beach Club sailings: Five-night excursions to George Town and Bimini, starting at $1,045 (£843) per person.
- A special Grand Turk & Bimini Beach Club Halloween sailing: Departing on 28 October 2028, priced from $1,048 (£845) per person.

These sailings follow the Resilient Lady’s scheduled dry dock in August 2027, promising refreshed onboard spaces and a new Razzle Dazzle concept. The Halloween voyage will feature themed events, entertainment, and seasonal offerings.

Virgin Voyages’ UK Director of Sales, SJ Walker, highlighted the appeal of these new sailings, stating they offer "a short, sun-filled Caribbean escape with the signature Virgin Voyages experience." The voyages include over 20 eateries, WiFi, essential drinks, fitness classes, and entertainment.

As part of a current campaign, guests can upgrade to a Sea Terrace cabin at no extra cost until 31 July. Additionally, travel agents, known as First Mates, receive £5 in First Mate Loot for bookings made until 30 June

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Caribbean | Consumer | Cruise | Cruise | Ocean Cruising | Travel Agents
Tag:SJ Walker | Virgin Voyages

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top