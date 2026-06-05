Virgin Voyages unveils new Caribbean sailings for 2028

Virgin Voyages has revealed an exciting new programme of 38 Caribbean sailings aboard the Resilient Lady for 2028. These voyages, now available for booking, will operate from Miami between May and October, focusing on four and five-night itineraries. Destinations include Key West, Grand Turk, Grand Cayman, and Puerto Plata, alongside the exclusive Beach Club at Bimini.

The new offerings include:

- 12 Key West & Bimini Beach Club sailings: Four-night trips with stops in Key West, a sea day, and Bimini, starting at $640 (£517) per person.

- 12 Grand Turk & Bimini Beach Club sailings: Five-night journeys featuring Grand Turk, two sea days, and Bimini, priced from $905 (£730) per person.

- 10 Dominican Republic & Bimini Beach Club sailings: Five-night voyages to Puerto Plata and Bimini, beginning at $975 (£787) per person.

- 3 Grand Cayman & Bimini Beach Club sailings: Five-night excursions to George Town and Bimini, starting at $1,045 (£843) per person.

- A special Grand Turk & Bimini Beach Club Halloween sailing: Departing on 28 October 2028, priced from $1,048 (£845) per person.

These sailings follow the Resilient Lady’s scheduled dry dock in August 2027, promising refreshed onboard spaces and a new Razzle Dazzle concept. The Halloween voyage will feature themed events, entertainment, and seasonal offerings.

Virgin Voyages’ UK Director of Sales, SJ Walker, highlighted the appeal of these new sailings, stating they offer "a short, sun-filled Caribbean escape with the signature Virgin Voyages experience." The voyages include over 20 eateries, WiFi, essential drinks, fitness classes, and entertainment.

As part of a current campaign, guests can upgrade to a Sea Terrace cabin at no extra cost until 31 July. Additionally, travel agents, known as First Mates, receive £5 in First Mate Loot for bookings made until 30 June

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