Visit Qatar Highlights Record Tourism Growth and UK Market Strength at WTM 2025

Visit Qatar is unveiling the country’s significant tourism growth and expanding visitor offerings at World Travel Market (WTM) 2025, from 4-6 November 2025 at ExCeL London. Joined by a strong delegation of 48 partners - including hotels, resorts and destination management companies - Visit Qatar shared its latest milestones in the country’s tourism sector during a press conference on 5 November, highlighting growth in visitor numbers, hospitality expansion, cruise milestones and Qatar’s evolving position as a world-class travel destination.

Qatar continues to strengthen its position as the fastest growing global tourism destination, building on the legacy of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which placed the country firmly in the global spotlight and showcased its ability to deliver exceptional tourism experiences. In 2024, the country welcomed 5 million visitors, representing a 25% increase on 2023, contributing approximately 8% of national GDP (QAR 55 billion).

The momentum has continued into 2025, with 3.549 million visitors recorded in the first nine months of the year. Qatar’s hospitality sector has expanded alongside this growth, with 7.7 million hotel room nights sold as of September 2025, an 8.5% increase compared to the same period last year, and a total of 41,733 hotel keys at an average occupancy of 68.2%. Qatar remains on track to exceed its 2024 visitor total by the end of 2025, supported by an active calendar of global events and continued confidence from international travellers.

The 2024/2025 cruise season in Qatar, which ran from November to April, also achieved record success. Qatar welcomed 87 cruise ships and approximately 360,000 passengers, a 19% increase from the previous season, supported by the country’s newly expanded cruise terminal. This growth reinforces Qatar’s appeal across a wide range of traveller demographics.

Qatar continues to redefine global tourism standards through a combination of luxury, culture and world-class events. Visitors can explore new attractions such as Meryal Waterpark, Gewan Island and Al Maha Island, while world-class hotels including the recently opened Rosewood Doha and Our Habitas Ras Abrouq provide distinctive experiences rooted in Qatari heritage and design. Major events, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix, UFC Fight Night and the Qatar T100 Triathlon, alongside future tournaments such as the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 and FIVB Volleyball World Cup 2029, further cement Qatar’s position as a leading global sports and entertainment destination.

The United Kingdom remains one of Qatar’s most important source markets, accounting for 4.9% of total visitors. Between January and September 2025, over 174,000 UK travellers visited Qatar. Multiple daily direct flights from London, Manchester and Edinburgh continue to enhance connectivity and deepen cultural, business and economic ties between the two nations.

The latest developments in Qatar are aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy 2030, which aim to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to 12% of GDP by 2030 and boost domestic tourism spending by three to four times. Sustainability, innovation and cultural exchange remain at the heart of Qatar’s tourism strategy as the country continues to position itself as a leading global destination.