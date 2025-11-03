 Visit Qatar Presents 'Mo Amer' Live in Doha

Visit Qatar Presents ‘Mo Amer’ Live in Doha

Events
Qatar

Visit Qatar presents acclaimed Palestinian- American comedian and actor Mo Amer, performing live in Doha on Friday, 21 November 2025, at the iconic Katara Amphitheatre. Known for his sharp wit and relatable storytelling, Amer will bring his unique take on comedy to audiences in Qatar for one unforgettable night.

As a pioneer in Arab American stand-up comedy, Mo Amer has built a global following by turning stories of identity, migration, and everyday life into powerful comedy that resonates across cultures.

The show forms part of Qatar’s year-round calendar of events spanning culture, sport, and leisure, reinforcing Doha’s growing reputation as a premier hub for unique events and experiences.

Tickets for Mo Amer are now available through Platinumlist at https://doha.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/102614/doha-comedy-event

 

 

