W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, and Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc., proudly announces the completion of a multi-million-dollar transformation of W Austin, the city’s cultural hub for curious and free-spirited travellers.

This new chapter for W Austin is marked by detail-driven design and elevated service, and will introduce the all-new restaurant concept, Serenade American Brasserie, 2nd & Roast coffee shop, Blue Room cocktail bar, along with a reimagined Living Room, and fully redesigned guest rooms. This new era reinvigorates the downtown staple and enhances its status as a premier destination that beautifully melds Austin’s urban energy with its natural allure.

“W Austin embodies our signature, unconventional approach to luxury, offering an experience as vibrant as the city itself,” said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Brand Leader, W Hotels. “Known as the ‘Live Music Capital of the World,’ Austin has long been a pinnacle in the music scene, and W Austin captures that energy, mirroring our brand’s shared passion for music and celebrating both emerging and established artists.”

W Austin stands as a testament to the city’s dual legacy, highlighting both its revered status as the Live Music Capital of the World and its breathtaking natural landscapes. This transformation goes beyond simple upgrades; it has crafted an innovative hospitality experience that intricately weaves Austin’s dynamic culture with world-class amenities.

The Living Room redefines the hotel lobby experience, constantly evolving with the city’s rhythm. The centerpiece is a stunning gold bar inspired by the fluid lines of a trumpet, creating a venue that shifts from a tranquil daytime retreat to a bustling center for nightlife, featuring performances by Austin’s emerging and established musical artists expertly selected by the hotel’s Music Curator. The Living Room serves as the heart of W Austin, inviting guests to congregate and connect.

The 251 stylishly designed guest rooms, including 32 suites, at W Austin offer an immersive journey into the city’s spirit. The rooms have been fully redesigned with rich textures and bold colors that capture Austin’s live music scene and the serene beauty of the city’s natural surroundings. Drawing inspiration from the sweeping views of Lady Bird Lake and its lush tree-lined shores, guests can relax in their rooms, where deep shades of green adorn all the walls and natural materials, like real hardwood floors, create an inviting atmosphere.

Inspired by its Block 21 counterpart, ACL Live, music fans will notice concert photography by renowned Austin City Limits photographer, Scott Newton, grace the walls. Premium amenities, including Nespresso machines, Marshall Bluetooth speakers, luxurious Frette robes, and Davines bath products ensure an unparalleled guest experience.

Four of the 32 premium suites boast two bedrooms and bathrooms in addition to the separate living rooms, including Penthouse I, the largest suite in downtown Austin. This luxury suite offers panoramic views of Lady Bird Lake and the Austin skyline, a marble-clad bathroom with large soaking tub, a wet bar, and a separate service entrance – perfect for catered social gatherings at the large dining table.

“From the beginning, Opry Entertainment Group aimed to integrate Block 21’s unique assets to create a music-centric entertainment hub for locals and visitors alike,” said Mark Fioravanti, President and CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties. “With our investment, the redesign of W Austin creates a seamless connection to our adjacent ACL Live at the Moody Theater, and it is incredibly rewarding to see the bold vision of W Hotels come to life in ways that are authentic to Austin.”

Whether Austinites and travelers are stopping by before their morning run at Lady Bird Lake or looking for an afternoon pick-me-up the hotel’s all-new 2nd & Roast coffee shop will feature coffee and espresso from local Austin roaster, Medici, alongside chef-crafted bites and pastries.

Blue Room, the hotel’s exclusive by-reservation cocktail bar, boasts luxurious midnight blue decor elements with accents of gold and natural wood. This hidden gem offers a seating-only experience where Austin’s finest mixologists craft both classic and custom signature cocktails, including the Desert Wish and NOLA, allowing guests to unwind in an elevated urban hideaway.

At Serenade American Brasserie, the hotel’s newest culinary venture, Chef de Cuisine Johnny Ray Stinebaugh skillfully blends Texan flavors with classic brasserie techniques. The menu highlights local ingredients and features a carefully curated drink selection that enhances the dining experience. Standout offerings include the Duck Confit, featuring a variety of Texas-grown root vegetables alongside a classic duck preparation, and the Blue Crab Benedict, highlighting Texas Gulf crab atop griddled corn cakes, poached eggs, and hollandaise.

“Historically Austin has always been a hub for live music, trailblazers, and a bohemian lifestyle, and we wanted to reflect that through this hotel’s unique design,” said Joanna McCreary, General Manager, W Austin. “Our goal is to continue being an iconic nexus where both locals and guests alike can come together to celebrate the energy of Austin – whether that be enjoying a meal on Serenade’s patio under the gaze of the Willie Nelson statue, listening to live music in Living Room, or simply interacting with our talent providing Whatever/Whenever service during their time at the hotel.”

W Austin is more than a hotel; it’s a gateway to the authentic Austin experience. Nestled next to the iconic Austin City Limits Live venue in the 2nd Street District and just two blocks from Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails, W Austin provides unparalleled access to the city’s spirited culture.