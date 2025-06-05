Waldorf Astoria and Hilton Hotels & Resorts to Open at GMR Aerocity in Partnership with DIAL

Hilton announced the signing of two hotels in partnership with GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) under its Waldorf Astoria and Hilton Hotels & Resorts brands. The hotels will be located at GMR Aerocity, New Delhi – India’s first global business district with world-class hotels, restaurants and premiere future-ready offices at Delhi International Airport. These developments bring Hilton’s luxury and full-service brands to the heart of the capital’s best-connected hospitality and commercial district. The projects strengthen Hilton’s presence in New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), an area already home to four Hilton properties.

The signing includes the debut of Waldorf Astoria in India’s capital, and underscores Hilton’s long-term commitment to India’s fast-growing luxury market. The hotel will feature 150 rooms and suites, signature dining experiences, large event spaces and indulgent wellness amenities. Guests will also experience Peacock Alley, the iconic gathering space at the heart of every Waldorf Astoria. In addition, the 350-room Hilton at GMR Aerocity will be the first Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in New Delhi, bringing business and leisure travelers new, sophisticated facilities, dining options and social spaces, along with Hilton’s globally renowned hospitality.

Chris Nassetta, president & CEO, Hilton, said: "The signing of a Waldorf Astoria and Hilton in Delhi Aerocity with our partners at GMR-led DIAL underscores Hilton’s long-term commitment to India. As we continue to accelerate our growth in South Asia, these landmark properties and partnerships play a pivotal role in expanding Hilton’s portfolio and delivering exceptional, elevated experiences for global travelers. This signing marks a significant step forward in Hilton’s growth trajectory in the region and reinforces our role in shaping the future of the Indian hospitality market.”

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Corporate Chairman, GMR Group, said: “Partnering with Hilton to bring Waldorf Astoria and Hilton to GMR Aerocity reflects our continued commitment to bring world-class global brands to Aerocity, thereby positioning the facility as a force multiplier for Delhi’s tourism and business economy. Hilton’s global standards align well with our ambition to build GMR Aerocity as a strategic destination establishing new benchmarks in urban and hospitality infrastructure.”

Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said: "The introduction of Waldorf Astoria and our flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand to GMR Aerocity marks a major milestone in our India growth strategy, bringing timeless luxury and modern hospitality to the capital. This signing is another step in our goal to grow our India portfolio to 10 times its current size in the next decade, supported by vast infrastructure investment and increasing appetite for travel.”

Aman Kapoor, CEO, Airport Land Development, GMR Group, said: “This partnership positions GMR Aerocity, New Delhi, as a globally benchmarked destination, reinforcing its role as an unparalleled strategic urban centre connecting India to the world. Our vision has always been to create integrated, world-class destinations that drive economic and social impact. Partnering with Hilton for these two renowned brands reflects our commitment to bringing best-in-class experiences to one of the region’s most important travel and business hubs”