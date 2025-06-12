WelcomHeritage Launches ‘Experiential Getaways’ for the Summer Season

As summer settles in and cities grow warmer and busier, WelcomHeritage Hotels invites travellers to trade the chaos for calm, and the ordinary for extraordinary. Their newly announced experiential summer getaways promise not just a change in temperature, but a complete shift in perspective—bringing together nature, culture, comfort, and immersive local experiences that linger in memory long after the holiday ends.

Imagine waking up to the sound of a river gently flowing by and the scent of forest air at WelcomHeritage Tarangi Ramganga Resort, Corbett. Here, nestled in the heart of the wild, travellers are treated to riverside serenity by day and thrilling wildlife safaris by dusk. With a swimming pool, engaging indoor-outdoor games, and the call of the jungle as your backdrop, every moment is steeped in the raw beauty of Corbett. Packages starts with INR 6,799++ per night.

For those who seek spiritual calm and cultural depth, WelcomHeritage Natraj in McLeod Ganj offers an escape like no other. Situated right on the bustling yet charming Mall Road, the hotel places guests at the doorstep of Tibetan culture. From taking a scenic cable car ride to visiting the sacred Dalai Lama Temple and unwinding with live music in the evenings, every day here is filled with quiet joy and a sense of discovery. The refreshing pool adds a layer of leisure to the cultural immersion. Packages starts with INR 5,699++ per night.

In the pine-laden hills of Himachal, WelcomHeritage Parv Vilas Resort & Spa, Kasauli Hills (Solan) is a retreat for the soul. Perfect for those looking to disconnect and reset, the resort offers tranquil surroundings, a pampering spa, nature trails, and engaging indoor games. Here, guests are encouraged to slow down, breathe deeply, and let the stillness of the mountains take over. Packages starts with INR 7,899++ per night.

Adventure meets elegance at WelcomHeritage Tadoba Vanya Villas Resort & Spa, where the call of the wild echoes through luxury. Located near Tadoba National Park, one of India’s best-preserved tiger reserves, this resort offers curated wildlife safaris, a luxurious spa, and recreation options that balance excitement with relaxation. Whether you're tracking tigers or stargazing by the pool, each experience is designed to thrill and soothe in equal measure. Packages starts with INR 12,799++ per night.

At all these destinations, guests enjoy complimentary breakfast and Wi-Fi, but the real value lies in the stories they take home—from stargazing in the jungle and walks through Buddhist towns to afternoons in spa-soaked silence. Each WelcomHeritage property brings out the essence of the place it calls home, celebrating India’s diverse landscapes and traditions with heartfelt hospitality and thoughtful design.

This summer, don’t just escape the heat—step into experiences that stay with you. Explore WelcomHeritage’s immersive stays, thoughtfully priced for the season, and let the journey transform you.