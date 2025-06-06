Westin Hotels & Resorts create moments for holistic renewal for Global Wellness Day

As it marks Global Wellness Day on 14th June, Westin Hotels & Resorts reaffirms its leadership in wellness travel by inviting guests to take a meaningful pause at its properties in the Asia Pacific.

Reflecting this year’s Global Wellness Day’s emphasis on meaningful connections, Westin’s approach extends beyond individual well-being to encourage deeper, more intentional relationships with what truly matters.

Guided by its Pillars of Well-being (Sleep Well, Eat Well and Move Well) hotels in the region will transform into spaces of renewal, where travelers can reset, refresh and reconnect with their well-being.

According to Marriott International’s chief commercial officer in the Asia Pacific John Toomey: “At Westin, wellness isn’t a trend: it’s a commitment that runs deep in the brand’s DNA. This Global Wellness Day, our hotels are bringing to life this commitment through thoughtful, guest centered experiences that offer moments of stillness and intentional self-care. Our Pillars of Well being empower travelers to prioritize their physical and mental health in meaningful ways even while on the road.”

Time to slow down and refocus

Global Wellness Day serves as a powerful reminder to slow down and center well-being, and is a key representation of Westin’s wellness-forward ethos.

The brand’s commitment to intuitive and accessible wellness offers travelers opportunities to engage in small, everyday rituals that yield lasting impact.

From movement-focused mornings to calming evening rituals, Westin is curating purposeful moments to step away from life’s demands and rediscover balance.

Every stay becomes a journey of meaningful restoration, encouraging guests to nurture both body and mind long after they return home.

Westin is where wellness comes first

This month, Westin Hotels & Resorts across the Asia Pacific invite guests to experience a medley of sensorial activities designed to reset the mind, body, and spirit.

Rooted in the brand’s Pillars of Well-being, thoughtfully curated experiences at each hotel will deliver purposeful moments to pause, from sensory escapes to wellness markets and restorative soundscapes.

Each programme is crafted to meet guests wherever they are on their personal wellness journey.