WeTravel and Group Travel Odyssey Launch Strategic Partnership

WeTravel, the platform for multi-day travel businesses, has announced a strategic partnership with Group Travel Odyssey (GTO), a trusted provider of group travel software for tour operators. This collaboration marks a major milestone in WeTravel’s vision to build a connected, global supplier ecosystem in its platform, streamlining supplier discovery, pricing, contracting, and payments for group travel organizers.

As part of the partnership, WeTravel PRO users will gain access to GTO’s proprietary group supplier pricing database, which includes more than 26,000 U.S.-based suppliers. This supplier data—already loaded with preferred group rates—will be integrated into WeTravel’s platform via API, allowing operators to generate faster, more accurate quotes and improve trip planning efficiency.

“This partnership accelerates our vision to connect the multi-day travel industry with a unified supplier ecosystem,” said Ted Clements, CEO of WeTravel. “By improving supplier discovery, streamlining contracting and pricing, and expanding payment infrastructure, we’re making it easier for group travel companies to grow profitably while saving time and resources.”

The integration builds on WeTravel’s recent launch of its new operating system for multi-day travel, which redefined the company’s platform as an all-in-one solution to build, sell, and operate tours. The addition of GTO’s supplier pricing data enhances the OS by embedding real-time vendor insights into the same environment where operators already manage bookings, payments, itineraries, and communications.

WeTravel currently supports thousands of student group travel organizers on its platform. These customers use WeTravel to manage every aspect of their business—from client onboarding and installment payments to rooming lists and real-time messaging. With the addition of GTO’s group pricing insights, these organizers will now also benefit from faster supplier sourcing and quoting, helping them remain competitive and efficient.

“By integrating supplier pricing directly into the operational workflow through a partnership with GTO, we are empowering organizers—especially those in student and group travel in the U.S.—to make faster, more informed decisions. It brings greater transparency, efficiency, and equity to supplier access, helping businesses of all sizes deliver high-quality travel experiences while improving their bottom line.”