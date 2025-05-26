Where Hospitality Meets Humanity: Hotel Designers Reimagine Space and Spirit at HTC2025

BANGKOK — In a region celebrated for hospitality excellence, the 4th Hospitality Thailand Conference (#HTC2025) offered more than just trend talk—it delivered thoughtful, future-focused design dialogue. Two standout sessions, held during the Hotel Design Summit Thailand at the Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn, explored how hotels are being reimagined to better serve not only guests, but communities and cultures.

The first session, “Redefining the Modern Hotel: From Luxury Icons to Nature-Integrated Retreats” invited delegates to consider how hospitality must evolve in an age where experience trumps extravagance. Christian Noret, CEO of Pirate Girl Co., Ltd. and the visionary behind Phuket’s Blue Tree, brought decades of global resort development expertise to the stage.

“Sustainability, community, and design consistency are not options—they’re expectations,” he noted, underscoring that today’s hotels must engage not only guests but also the people who live around them.

That ethos carried into the remarks of Drew Anderson, Managing Director of Topo Design Studio. A creative force behind several of the Maldives’ most celebrated resorts—including Milaidhoo, Niyama, and Sheraton Full Moon—Anderson spoke passionately about the rise of multi-generational travel and its spatial implications. He called for more interconnected, family-oriented accommodations and emphasized cultural sensitivity in regional design. Drawing on his experience designing for arrival by seaplane and boat, Anderson also challenged hoteliers to rethink the entire guest journey. “Arrival isn’t the lobby—it’s wherever the experience begins.”

The conversation continued in the next panel: “Blurring Lines: Hybrid Spaces and the New Guest Experience”. As hotels evolve into social hubs, wellness centers, and remote work sanctuaries, a new design challenge has emerged—how to build for adaptability without losing identity.

Here, Rory Brett, Managing Principal of Eight Inc., brought a sharp lens to the topic of Return on Experience (ROX). “It’s not just about beauty—it’s about utility and memory,” he said, suggesting two real-world metrics: how much time guests spend in a space, and how often they return to it. But Brett also offered a word of caution: “Designing for everyone often results in something for no one.”

The panel also featured leading voices from JPA Architects, Gensler Thailand, and Paperspace Asia, who reinforced that hybrid design must serve purpose, not just aesthetics. Whether a space functions as a café, wellness zone, or workspace, emotional resonance and practical flexibility are the new gold standards.

From treetop restaurants to tech-forward lobbies, these sessions at HTC2025 proved one thing: the future of hospitality is not just about where we stay. It’s about how those spaces make us feel—and who they invite in.

HTC2025 is part of the larger Hospitality Asia Event Series, organized by Linfay Media Limited and Hospitality Asia Media Pte. Ltd.—a platform that spans across the region with high-impact summits in Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and China. The series has quickly become a critical meeting point for hotel owners, operators, developers, and design leaders seeking insight and inspiration. With its expertly curated content and commitment to advancing the industry, Hospitality Asia has positioned itself as a vital voice in shaping the future of tourism and hospitality across Asia-Pacific.