The share of women in flight bookings was approximately 15.8% in the calendar year 2024, meaning that every sixth corporate flyer was a woman. This data is based on an analysis of corporate flyers by myBiz, the SaaS-based corporate booking platform of MakeMyTrip. myBiz serves more than 64,000 corporate clients and has analysed all flight bookings made by nearly 3,000 corporates, each with more than 200 employees and an annual travel expenditure exceeding ₹1 crore.

The sectoral analysis of corporate travellers provides deeper insights into the representation of women among corporate flyers. In 2024, the education sector recorded the highest share of women in corporate travel at 28%, followed by media and entertainment (25%), and consulting (22%).

The representation of women in manufacturing, chemicals, electronics, energy, textiles, and pharmaceutical industries was around 10%.

Among cities, Mumbai leads all metros, with nearly 19% of its corporate flyers being women, followed by Delhi (18%) and Bengaluru (17%). Hyderabad (13%), Kolkata and Ahmedabad (12%), and Chennai and Pune (11%) complete the list. Not surprisingly, the Mumbai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Bengaluru, and Mumbai-Delhi routes saw the strongest representation of women travellers.

“As one of the fastest-growing corporate travel platforms, myBiz powers travel for thousands of enterprises, offering a unique lens into shifting business travel trends,” said, Raj Rishi Singh, CMO and CBO- Corporate, MakeMyTrip. “By offering real-time insights and integrated travel solutions, we help enterprises make informed decisions that align with their workforce travel needs and policies.”

