Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, J City Group inks partnership with Trinidad Hospitality

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, J City Group, and Trinidad Hospitality Sdn Bhd have signed a landmark partnership for the partnership and management of Wyndham Garden Kuantan, J-City, an exciting new addition to the East Coast's hospitality landscape.

The official signing ceremony was held at Ramada Suites by Wyndham KLCC, marking an important milestone in the continued expansion of the Wyndham Garden brand across Malaysia.

Set to open in Q3-2026, the 361-room Wyndham Garden Kuantan, J-City located at Jalan Merdeka Kuantan Pahang, is poised to redefine upscale hospitality as the tallest building in the heart of Kuantan City.

Raising standards

This partnership brings together the combined strengths of three key industry players who share a unified vision: to elevate hospitality standards in Kuantan and deliver world-class services that reflect excellence, authenticity, and a deep appreciation for local culture.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts president in APAC Joon Aun Ooi said: "We are thrilled to expand the Wyndham Garden brand in Kuantan through this strategic partnership. Together with J City Group and Trinidad Hospitality, we look forward to introducing a property that reflects our shared vision of quality, innovation, and exceptional guest experiences."

Trinidad Hospitality’s Naresh Mohan added: "At Trinidad Hospitality, we are committed to managing properties that combine international standards with local character. Wyndham Garden Kuantan, J-City will be a showcase of that philosophy delivering warmth, comfort, and memorable experiences for every guest."

A formidable property

Designed with spacious suites ranging from 743 sq ft to 1,299 sq ft, the property offers a comfortable and refined hospitality experience.

Originally converted from serviced apartments into a luxury hotel, it enjoys a prime location in the city centre that is close to popular attractions such as Kuantan 188, East Coast Mall, Esplanade Kuantan, and many more.

Guests can look forward to a range of premium facilities that embody sophistication and relaxation, including an impressive Olympic size infinity pool at 50 metres, overlooking the Kuantan skyline, a fully equipped gymnasium, a multi-purpose hall ideal for meetings and social gatherings, a dedicated jogging track, and an integrated playground nestled within lush green landscapes.

Every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to create a vibrant yet tranquil environment, offering guests a holistic stay experience.