Just in time to keep in swing with the Australian Open, 2025’s first Grand Slam, Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort & Villas serves its new Tennis Escape Retreat Package.

This latest option is perfect for guests wanting to start the year by getting active or embracing a new sport.

The Tennis Escape Retreat Package is a 4-day, 3-night stay at Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi with three hours of exclusive tennis training per day led by an experienced coach.

Guests will enjoy access to the resort’s four well-maintained tennis courts, with racquets and equipment provided.

Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi general manager Rodan Ivan said: “Our Tennis Escape Retreat Package is ideal for those incorporating an active lifestyle into their New Year’s resolutions. It’s also a fantastic opportunity for children to discover a new sport or for players to refine their skills. With our newly renovated tennis courts, the resort provides the perfect setting to learn and enjoy the game.”

Beyond the court

In addition to tennis sessions, the package includes daily breakfast and a one-hour spa treatment for two at the resort’s award-winning Blue Lotus Well-Being Spa.

Guests can further enhance their wellness journey with a complimentary wellness consultation focused on nutrition and sleep quality.

Wyndham Hua Hin Pranburi Resort & Villas also offers world-class amenities for solo travellers and families alike.

Aside from tennis courts, the resort boasts swimming pools, a fitness centre, a basketball court, a surf skate park, an archery range, beach volleyball and pickleball courts, a kids’ club, and complimentary bicycle rentals.

Conveniently located just 25 km from the vibrant city of Hua Hin and a three-hour drive from Bangkok, the resort is nestled between two picturesque fishing villages and surrounded by lush tropical landscapes.

Guests can also explore nearby attractions, including the Buri National Park, renowned for its wild elephant sightings, and the Hua Hin Hills Vineyard.