YeePay seeks to empower the global travel ecosystem with its one-stop payment solutions

YeePay seeks to address key challenges faced by airlines, OTAs, and travel service providers in managing cross-border payments

Digital transaction service provider YeePay made a strong statement at the recently concluded ITB Asia 2025 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

Focused on the global aviation and travel ecosystem, YeePay presented its One-Stop Global Enterprise Account Transaction Solution to interested attendees at the event.

According to YeePay co-founder Yu Chen: "We believe payments are more than just a means of transferring funds: they are the bridge that connects global tourism resources. Through professional and compliant transaction services, YeePay aims to help Chinese cultural and tourism organizations expand internationally while enabling overseas travel enterprises to enter the Chinese market with ease."

What does the technology do?

This innovation was designed to address key challenges faced by airlines, OTAs, and travel service providers in managing cross-border payments.

Likewise, it enables businesses to handle global collection, disbursement, and FX management seamlessly through a single account, offering lower costs, better rates, and faster settlements.

Backed by 22 years of industry expertise and technological innovation, YeePay has built an intelligent global transaction network covering over 200 countries and regions and supporting more than 60 currencies.

With its smart FX engine, global account system, and intelligent fund routing infrastructure, YeePay provides clients with compliant fund management, optimized FX services, and tailored transaction solutions that align with diverse business needs.

By integrating financial technology with cultural tourism, YeePay remains committed to powering the innovation, recovery, and sustainable growth of the global travel economy.