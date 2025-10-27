 YeePay seeks to empower the global travel ecosystem with its one-stop payment solutions

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

YeePay seeks to empower the global travel ecosystem with its one-stop payment solutions

The up-and-coming travel tech developer showed off its offerings at ITB Asia 2025

Payment Solutions
China
YeePay seeks to address key challenges faced by airlines, OTAs, and travel service providers in managing cross-border payments

Digital transaction service provider YeePay made a strong statement at the recently concluded ITB Asia 2025 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

Focused on the global aviation and travel ecosystem, YeePay presented its One-Stop Global Enterprise Account Transaction Solution to interested attendees at the event.

According to YeePay co-founder Yu Chen: "We believe payments are more than just a means of transferring funds: they are the bridge that connects global tourism resources. Through professional and compliant transaction services, YeePay aims to help Chinese cultural and tourism organizations expand internationally while enabling overseas travel enterprises to enter the Chinese market with ease."

What does the technology do?

This innovation was designed to address key challenges faced by airlines, OTAs, and travel service providers in managing cross-border payments. 

Likewise, it enables businesses to handle global collection, disbursement, and FX management seamlessly through a single account, offering lower costs, better rates, and faster settlements.

Backed by 22 years of industry expertise and technological innovation, YeePay has built an intelligent global transaction network covering over 200 countries and regions and supporting more than 60 currencies. 

With its smart FX engine, global account system, and intelligent fund routing infrastructure, YeePay provides clients with compliant fund management, optimized FX services, and tailored transaction solutions that align with diverse business needs.

By integrating financial technology with cultural tourism, YeePay remains committed to powering the innovation, recovery, and sustainable growth of the global travel economy.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

YeePay seeks to empower the global travel ecosystem with its one-stop payment solutions

The up-and-coming travel tech developer showed off its offerings at ITB Asia 2025

YeePay seeks to address key challenges faced by airlines, OTAs, and travel service providers in managing cross-border payments

Digital transaction service provider YeePay made a strong statement at the recently concluded ITB Asia 2025 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

Focused on the global aviation and travel ecosystem, YeePay presented its One-Stop Global Enterprise Account Transaction Solution to interested attendees at the event.

According to YeePay co-founder Yu Chen: "We believe payments are more than just a means of transferring funds: they are the bridge that connects global tourism resources. Through professional and compliant transaction services, YeePay aims to help Chinese cultural and tourism organizations expand internationally while enabling overseas travel enterprises to enter the Chinese market with ease."

What does the technology do?

This innovation was designed to address key challenges faced by airlines, OTAs, and travel service providers in managing cross-border payments. 

Likewise, it enables businesses to handle global collection, disbursement, and FX management seamlessly through a single account, offering lower costs, better rates, and faster settlements.

Backed by 22 years of industry expertise and technological innovation, YeePay has built an intelligent global transaction network covering over 200 countries and regions and supporting more than 60 currencies. 

With its smart FX engine, global account system, and intelligent fund routing infrastructure, YeePay provides clients with compliant fund management, optimized FX services, and tailored transaction solutions that align with diverse business needs.

By integrating financial technology with cultural tourism, YeePay remains committed to powering the innovation, recovery, and sustainable growth of the global travel economy.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top